Kim Zolciak Accused Of Photoshop And Eating Disorder In New Super Thin Selfie

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak posted a selfie on Friday that has her fans concerned.

The mother-of-six shared a photo to Instagram while trying on a new red Juicy Couture outfit that shows her tiny waist and thin thighs. Zolciak shows off two angles in the photo, one of which fully displays her super-slim features. Fans and followers were quick to jump to conclusions when it comes to how Kim managed to look so thin in the image.

One Instagram commented called out Kim for posting the doctored up image after showing the unedited version on SnapChat.

“You can’t post something on Snapchat and see your figure and then fix the image of this picture!”

Another fan expressed their support of Kim, but said they’re concerned about her health after seeing the selfie.

“Kim I love the sh** outta you but ur weight looks very unhealthy ijs: from a concerned fan, be blessed dear”

The comments continued as fans pointed out the photo was clearly Photoshopped.

“I love you to death and think you are absolutely gorgeous but this is way to photoshopped. You’re figure is on point there is no need for this.”

“this can’t be real look at the thigh gap lol”

Khloe Kardashian even weighed in on the photo, but had something a little nicer to say to Zolciak.

“Ummmmmmm where is your waist?!?? I’m so jelly!!!!”

While Kardashian may be jealous of Kim’s seemingly tiny waist, the Instagram community made sure viewers knew Zolciak’s photo was unhealthy.

“Your legs look like toothpicks. I think you might have any disorder honey”

However, Zolciak isn’t letting the negative comments get her down as she addressed them at the end of her caption. She directs people to her SnapChat as evidence there’s no Photoshop going on in the selfie.

“HEAD OVER TO MY SNAPCHAT KimZBiermann IF YOU MUST PUT YOUR MIND AT EASE! No photoshop necessary”

Absolutely obsessed with these @secondskinoveralls the fabric is everything!!!! ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

One fan defends Zolciak’s slim figure as they state she’s obviously wearing a waist trainer.

“She’s wearing a waist trainer people who cares!”

But this isn’t the first time the Bravo star has been accused of Photoshop. In April of last year, Radar Online reported on Kim getting busted for using photo editing to make her waist appear slimmer.

“A Photoshop expert exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the reality star’s recent pictures are still being altered!”

Kim is known for promoting weight loss products such as Flat Tummy Tea on her Instagram account, for which she posts body-baring selfies. Radar Online stated after having six kids, Kim seems to be relying on photo editing to give her the ultra-slim look.

“The woman’s had six children, that’s not possible.”

Santa baby!!!! Im exhausted!! Lol gooooodnight!!! A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

Us Weekly also reported on Kim defending herself against Photoshop allegations back in July. It seems the 38-year-old reality star is no stranger to being accused of editing her body to appear slimmer.

“Zolciak-Biermann felt the need to defend herself after she posted a swimsuit selfie touting the benefits of the 310 Nutrition Shake on Independence Day.”

Zolciak’s followers apparently told her she looked like a cartoon after posting another one of her questionable selfies in mid-2016.

“Many of the reality star’s followers slammed her for digitally whittling her tiny waist. Some even criticized her thin-but-curvy frame for looking like a “cartoon.””

Months later, it seems nothing has changed as Kim is once again coming under fire for supposedly altering her photos to look thinner. And it’s nothing new Kim as she’s been accused of Photoshopping her Instagram images for years now, as In Touch Weekly also reported on the controversy back in 2015.

It seems like Kim’s followers and fans may need to just accept the questionable images as the star doesn’t seem to be willing to discuss the issue in depth.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]