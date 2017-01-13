Lamar Odom’s Khloe Kardashian Admission Not What It Seems? ‘Their Relationship Has Undergone A Metamorphosis,’ Source Reports

Lamar Odom shocked fans world wide when he admitted during a promo for The Doctors that he wants Khloe Kardashian back. The admission was certainly unexpected, and at least one source is reporting that the brief clip doesn’t tell Odom’s entire story.

Before he sank deeply into the world of substance abuse, Lamar Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian. By all accounts, the pair were deeply, deeply bonded, and to this day fans still call the pair soul mates.

Soul mates or not, the relationship between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the former NBA player wasn’t enough to withstand Lamar’s alleged infidelities and substance abuse problems. The pair were married in a TV special after a whirlwind romance in 2009, and after four years of marriage, Khloe filed for divorce in 2013.

The proceedings for the divorce were long and drawn out, and when Lamar was found unconscious in a Las Vegas-area brothel in 2015, Khloe opted to withdraw her divorce petition so that she could stay at her estranged husband’s bedside and make medical decisions for him while he was unable to do so. At the time, doctors questioned whether Odom would ever make a full recovery.

Odom did recover though, and he did so in spectacular fashion, quickly learning to walk and talk once again. Eventually, after Odom was released from the hospital, Kardashian refiled for divorce in May of 2016, and the couple’s divorce was finalized in December of 2016.

Now, Lamar reportedly wants Khloe back. During a promotional clip for The Doctors, Dr. Travis Stork asks Lamar what he is looking forward to in the future. After a brief pause, Odom hesitantly responds.

“Um, honestly, I want my wife back.”

Odom laughs nervously, and the audience quickly breaks out in cheers at the unexpected response.

But according to a source for E! News, the short 16-second promotional video doesn’t really tell the entire story. The unnamed source admits that Koko and Lamlam grew closer once again while he was in the hospital, but that doesn’t mean the pair still have romantic feelings for one another.

“They are friends and always will be, but they don’t talk in the same way they used to,” the source close to the Kardashians told E! News. “They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis.”

The source added that Khloe and Lamar do not keep in daily contact, but noted that the former spouses do still have a close-knit bond.

“There will always be a deep affection there for one another, but both of them have moved on. This divorce provides a natural end to that chapter in their life.”

While it’s unclear how, exactly, Odom has moved on from Kardashian, it’s obvious that Khloe has a new love in her life. Kardashian often takes to social media with photos of her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, and in more than one recent interview, Kardashian has admitted that she and Thompson are in love.

