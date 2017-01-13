ESPN NFL Playoffs Divisional Round 2017 Predictions, Picks, And Schedule: Cowboys, Steelers, Patriots, And Falcons Viewed As Consensus Winners

NFL predictions and picks for the 2017 Divisional Round of the playoffs from the experts at ESPN are here, and there are quite a few interesting games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. While the experts are all almost in unanimous agreement for three of the four games, they are almost split down the middle on one of them. Regardless, anything can happen during the playoffs, and each of these games has the potential to end in an upset.

In addition to the predictions by the experts at ESPN, the latest NFL odds from Vegas Insider were also used as reference points.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys — Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s surprise team this season, and they come into Sunday’s showdown against the Packers as five-point favorites. While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have the playoff experience, they are going to be without leading wide receiver Jordy Nelson against the Cowboys. Rodgers is an MVP candidate this year, but he is going to have to be almost perfect if he has any hopes of advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has been great this year, and running back Ezekiel Elliott is already among the league’s top backs. The Cowboys offensive line is the best in football, and the Packers are going to have to pick their poison regarding whom they want to stop. Stacking the box with eight men may slow down Elliott, but wide receiver Dez Bryant could explode at any minute.

For those reasons, eight out of the nine ESPN experts believe the Cowboys are going to win this game. While the Cowboys have the overall advantage, CBS Sports notes that their inexperience could cause problems.

“The bad news is history tells us this particular stage is very often too big for rookies. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Prescott, as good and cool under pressure as he has been all season, struggle against a veteran-laden defense in a huge spot. If he does struggle and he struggles early, it opens up the possibility of Green Bay getting out to a hot start.”

Projected Winner: Cowboys by 5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs — Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Due to dangerous conditions from Winter Storm Jupiter, the Steelers and Chiefs game has been pushed back to Sunday at 8:20 p.m. This is the most evenly matched game of the weekend, and the Chiefs are only one-point favorites. On a neutral field, the Steelers would be picked by Vegas to win this game.

While Andy Reid’s Chiefs are a consistently solid team, they just never seem to have the firepower to make a deep playoff run. Quarterback Alex Smith is solid, but he is never going to win you a game by himself. On the other hand, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best in the league. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is arguably the league’s top wide receiver, and running back Le’Veon Bell is the most versatile back in the league.

The poor weather could even things out more, but five out of nine ESPN experts believe the Steelers are going to win this game. As ESPN notes, the Steelers should be able to consistently move the ball against the Chiefs defense.

“The Chiefs’ 26th-ranked rushing defense is not a good matchup against Pittsburgh, which has found new life with its ball-control offense while utilizing Bell as the focal point. Steelers offensive tackles Marcus Gilbert and Alejandro Villanueva are playing well enough to at least contain the Chiefs’ pass rush of Justin Houston and Tamba Hali. Roethlisberger is due for a bounce-back game after seven interceptions in his last four games and just one 300-yard game on the road this season. The Brown-Bell duo looks determined to win a championship after combining for 298 yards and four touchdowns last week. “

Projected Winner: Steelers by 3

Houston Texans at New England Patriots — Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Possibly the worst playoff matchup this season, the Texans will travel to New England to take on Tom Brady and the Patriots. The Patriots are currently 16-point favorites, and this game is unlikely to be close. While Brady has been without tight end Rob Gronkowski for weeks, he always seems to find a way to make it work with the weapons that he is given. Quarterbacks win in today’s NFL, and the Texans just do not have an adequate option. All nine ESPN experts believe the Patriots will win this game.

Projected Winner: Patriots by 14

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons — Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

While the Seahawks are a great team at home, they finished with a record of 3-4-1 on the road this season. They have managed to overcome safety Earl Thomas’ season-ending injury so far, but things are going to be much more difficult moving forward. In Atlanta, the Seahawks will face one of the league’s most feared offenses, and quarterback Matt Ryan could possibly be the MVP this year. Wide receiver Julio Jones is one of the best at his position, and running back Devonta Freeman has put together another solid season.

This game is going to be close, but seven out of nine ESPN experts believe the Falcons will win.

Projected Winner: Falcons by 5

