Tarek And Christina El Moussa Divorce: Is HGTV Playing A Role In What Happens?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are headed for divorce. This isn’t shocking to people who have been following the saga for the last few weeks. In December, the El Moussas announced they were separated and working on their marriage after a phone call from May 2016 was leaked to the press. Tarek filed the paperwork for divorce earlier this week, asking for Christina to pay him spousal support and asking for the judge to give them joint physical custody of their two children.

Rumors have been flying that Christina El Moussa is dating the family contractor, Gary Anderson. She allegedly confirmed this just a few days ago but some aren’t buying it. Tarek El Moussa was involved with his children’s nanny for roughly a month, but ended things when he realized it wasn’t going to work out long-term. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are now battling HGTV about their reported breach of contract because of their marriage falling apart. The network wanted them to act like a happy family in public in order to keep people tuning in to Flip or Flop.

When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time… ❤???? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:53pm PST

The network decided to end Flip or Flop after Season 3 even though there was supposed to be another season in the works. Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce is taking a toll on their personal and professional lives. These two have the show together, a real estate business, and they also take part in a seminar program that teaches people how to flip homes to make a profit.

HGTV is trying to pull out all the stops to get the El Moussas to cooperate, and so far, it is working. They can pretend to be happy when filming but controlling them in public is another story.

Christina El Moussa has been much more public with her rumored boyfriend. Gary Anderson worked with the El Moussas on a few projects for Flip or Flop. In fact, on the police report from May when the incident between Tarek and Christina occurred, Anderson was listed as a witness. Allegations have been made that there were inappropriate text messages found on Christina’s phone from the contractor. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it seems to be a plausible reason for Tarek’s anger. He left the couple’s Orange County home with a firearm, which is why Christina called the police. No charges were filed from the incident but it was the straw that broke the camel’s back and when the couple officially began living in separate quarters.

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️???? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

In the next couple of weeks, Christina El Moussa should be filing a response to Tarek’s divorce filing. The couple may choose to handle this the amicable way as he did ask for the kids to be split evenly between both residences. The money situation may cause more issues since they own businesses together and their brand was built on a husband and wife duo. Christina has been worried about saving it but it looks like the messy situation has tainted their names for the time being. There was a small glimmer of hope that the couple was working things out when they were spotted having coffee together one afternoon before Christmas, but now that Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce, that ship has sailed.

It seems Christina El Moussa has moved on and won’t look back. She isn’t interested in making their marriage work. If anything, she is more worried about how all of this will affect the income she is used to having at her disposal. Gary Anderson is no Tarek El Moussa and Christina may just have to find that out the hard way.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]