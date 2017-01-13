Tristan Thompson: Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Angry After Lamar Odom Admits He Wants ‘KUWTK’ Star Back, Source Reports

For Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, things seemed to be going well. Really well, in fact, if Khloe’s Instagram was any indication.

Then came the confession by Khloe’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

You know, the one where Lamar said he “wants his wife back.”

During the premiere of Khloe Kardashian’s new series, Revenge Body, The Doctors aired a short promo for an upcoming interview with Khloe’s ex, Lamar Odom. During that short promo, Dr. Travis Stork can be seen asking Lamar a single question.

“Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” Stork asks.

After a brief hesitation, Odom responds “Um, honestly, I want my wife back.”

The response reportedly did not sit well with Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. According to an unnamed source for Hollywood Life, Thompson is “as hot as fish grease!” about the clip.

“Lamar has stepped out of bounds and needs to get slapped with three technical fouls for publicly trying to get Khloe’s attention by saying he wants his wife back,” the unnamed source for Hollywood Life said.”Khloe’s not married anymore. She’s Tristan’s girl and he will do anything to protect her from her psycho and delusional ex husband.”

The source went on to report that Khloe has moved on from the hope that she and Lamar would one day reconcile, and Kardashian is now happy in her new life.

“Khloe’s moved on and doing much better, and [Tristan Thompson] wishes Lamar would do the same.”

Khloe and Lamar were married after a whirlwind romance in 2009, and Kardashian originally filed for divorce in 2013. In 2015, Khloe withdrew her divorce paperwork after Lamar was found unconscious in a Las Vegas-area brothel. Some hoped for a reconciliation then, Kardashian claimed that she only withdrew the paperwork so that she could legally continue to make medical decisions for her estranged husband. Odom reportedly spent time in the hospital as the result of a drug overdose.

The news of an alleged drug overdose didn’t come as a surprise to many, as it was reportedly substance abuse and infidelity that led Khloe to file for divorce in the first place.

Once it became obvious that Lamar was back on his feet and moving forward with his health, Kardashian filed for divorce for a second time. That was in May of 2016, and the couple’s divorce was finalized in December of 2016.

Though Odom can be seen claiming that he wants his wife back, a source for E! Online alleges that both Khloe and Lamar have moved on from hoping for a romantic relationship.

“They are friends and always will be, but they don’t talk in the same way they used to,” a source told with E! News. “They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis.”

The source went on to say that the divorce provided closure to both Khloe and Lamar.

“There will always be a deep affection there for one another, but both of them have moved on. This divorce provides a natural end to that chapter in their life.”

