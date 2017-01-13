Is White House Press Corps Going To Be Drug Tested? Will They Boycott Trump?

The relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and the White House Press Corps continues to get more and more complicated, and now some rumors are floating about agendas being planned on both sides of the fence, and one has to do ironically with pee testing, but the testing would not be done on elected officials, but rather the press. The other rumor is that the White House Press Corps might be plotting a little coup of their own, in the form of a boycott against the Trump administration.

Who threw the first punch seems a matter of opinion, but Donald Trump thinks that it was CNN, as they published the “rumor” about Trump and Russian prostitutes in some kinky acts, but CNN is saying that the President-elect tried to freeze them out of a press conference for publishing information that painted him in an unflattering light, says the Inquisitr. But the rest of the press corps understands that CNN might be in the crosshairs right now, but they might be next.

Oh hell yes! Drug testing floated for White House press corps https://t.co/OEzRJ6Z9ap Then DNA, then family tree to find slavery backgrnd. — He Has Failed (@He_Has_Failed) January 14, 2017

PageSix is making jokes about “yellow journalism,” but all kidding aside, one of the candidates for the position of Press Secretary floated the idea of drug testing the White House Press Corps. That person didn’t get the job, but Sean Spicer, who did get the position, says that he’s open to new protocols.

“I support whatever security measures are recommended by the Secret Service.”

The proposal suggests different testing for various levels of journalist.

“Journalists who are at the White House more than one day per week should be subject to drug screenings to occur no more than twice a year at random times. Refusal to comply should exclude them from credentialing entirely.”

The proposal also wanted the seating chart for press conferences to be up to the Trump administration, and not to the White House Correspondents’ Association. All of these things would allegedly be to make it easier for Trump to communicate directly with the people rather than filtering the information through the press.

Could the White House Press Corps Boycott Trump? https://t.co/9UBoAp8DRe — (((John Powers))) (@The_John_Powers) January 14, 2017

But the White House Press Corps is said to have a trick up their sleeves too, and that is in the form of a boycott, says Vanity Fair. It seems a big mess is brewing, and the showdown between Jim Acosta and Trump was only the beginning. Supposedly, the next step could be a boycott that mimics the movie Network.

“I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!”

Sound familiar? The New York Times is now suggesting that each news outlet knows that CNN and Buzzfeed were first, but they could be next.

“But they could be next. They’re going to have to decide how much they want to abide by Mr. Trump’s decision to selectively quarantine colleagues whose coverage he does not like.”

But what would be the game plan? Well, first, a paper on the level of the New York Times could decide to skip the ordinary banal background briefings, and see who follows suit. It would surely be embarrassing for Sean Spicer to address a room of mostly empty chairs. They might come back, if Trump would go along with calling on whomever has a question, whether their paper or network is a Trump friendly one or not.

The white house press corps must stand up for the first amendment https://t.co/a5Z9ZD2aZt via @HuffPostMedia — J. Mark Schwartz (@RoadMan18) January 13, 2017

But for now, these things are rumors. Or are they?

Do you think the the White House Press Corps could boycott? Could they be drug tested?

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]