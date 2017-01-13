‘Clash Royale’ Update Welcomes Dart Goblin, Jungle Arena: Tips And What You Need To Know

Supercell has rolled out its first major Clash Royale update for 2017, officially releasing a new arena and debuting a new unit. As of January 13, players could hold their battles in the Jungle Arena, a new field with a notable Indiana Jones-like vibe. Apart from this, Supercell as also rolled out the Dart Goblin, the first of four new troops that are scheduled to be launched within the next few weeks. So far, the recent updates to the popular mobile game have been met with optimism from fans, many of whom lauded Supercell for a satisfying and well-rounded patch.

The Jungle Arena has been teased for a while now, with the new field being shown off by Supercell in teaser videos and sample matches. The nifty new field could be unlocked by players at 2600 Trophies, which makes it pretty much available for the entire user base of the popular mobile game. Fans have also noted that the new Arena 9 comes with a number of interesting features, headlined by some pretty cool effects such as torrential rain when matches go overtime, according to a Touch Arcade report. So far, the only complaint among Clash Royale players when playing in the Jungle Arena is the fact that the field uses the same background music as Frozen Peak.

With Supercell being a gamer-centric developer, however, there is a good chance that the minute issues players have noticed in the Jungle Arena would be addressed very soon. Overall, Clash Royale‘s Jungle Arena appears to be a hit among fans, with some players even requesting that Supercell rolls out special skins for the game’s units in order for the characters to fit in better with the field’s theme. Considering the developer’s reputation, such a scenario would not be too implausible.

Apart from the Jungle Arena, the Clash Royale January 2017 update also played host to the mobile game’s latest long-range unit, the Dart Goblin. Just like the Jungle Arena, the Dart Goblin has been teased by Supercell for some time now, releasing sneak peeks of the new card being utilized in battle. So far, the Clash Royale community has responded very positively to the Dart Goblin’s rollout, with many praising the unit’s long-range and balanced stats.

An iDigital Times report stated that the Dart Goblin is a rare card, which puts it well within the reach of all Clash Royale players, even those who are playing the game for free. The new card costs 3 Elixir to deploy on the battlefield, which also makes it a pretty good deal. Its 1-second deploy time and 6.5-tile range are icing on the cake, since these would allow the Dart Goblin to be placed on the arena quickly and start dealing damage to units and structures that are far away. Overall, if the Dart Goblin does not get slain in the arena, it could do as much as 400 tower damage.

One thing that must be taken into consideration when utilizing the Dart Goblin, however, is its vulnerability to arrows or logs. Logs, in particular, are very effective against Dart Goblins, mainly as a result of their additional chip damage, which could compromise gamers’ structures as well. Clash Royale players would be glad to know, however, that the Dart Goblin would be very effective against troops such as the Mega Minion, Knight, or Balloons since it is capable of dealing damage to both ground and air troops.

Clash Royale‘s newest card might not be for everyone, but it would be perfect for players who prefer utilizing Fast Chip Cycle Decks, mainly due to the new card’s speed and damage. Those who are fond of utilizing the Ice Demon card are best advised to add a Dart Goblin to their strategy as well, since the two units, if left to their own devices, could deal up to 1,000 tower damage to an opponent.

Supercell has always been a developer that puts its players first. Over the past few years, it has proven itself to its gamer base by releasing updates that are no less than tailored along the lines of players’ requests. If the rollout of the Jungle Arena, the Dart Goblin and the Clash Royale community’s reaction are anything to go by, it would seem that 2017 would be a great year for the game, its developer and its millions of players across the globe.

[Featured Image by Supercell]