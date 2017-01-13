Lamar Odom: At Least One Family Member Encouraging Khloe’s Ex-Husband To ‘Go After’ Her, Source Reports

When it comes to Lamar Odom’s desire to win back Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player has at least one supporter on his side, according to a new report.

On Friday, Hollywood Life reported that Khloe’s younger brother, Rob Kardashian, believes that Odom should follow his heart and “go after” Khloe.

“Rob’s all for it! They were in love like no other and Rob remembers all the good times they had and how happy Lamar made her.”

On Thursday, during a promo for Lamar Odom’s upcoming interview on The Doctors, Lamlam admitted that when he thinks about the future, he wants “his wife back.” The interview was reportedly filmed more than a month ago and is set to air on January 17.

Odom and Kardashian have been estranged since 2013, but the couple just finalized their divorce in December. Khloe and Lamar were married on national TV after a whirlwind romance in 2009.

The @RealLamarOdom bombshell no one saw coming… Tune in Tuesday, January 17th for the exclusive interview. #TheDoctors pic.twitter.com/9bTCJ9VZVf — The Doctors (@TheDoctors) January 13, 2017

Originally, Khloe filed for divorce in 2013 after rumors that Odom had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Additionally, Odom’s drug use was said to have been a factor to when it came to the end of their marriage.

In 2015, the divorce proceedings were in the final stages when Lamar was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel. The 6-foot-10-inch basketball star was said to have been foaming at the mouth as the result of a dangerous mix of cocaine and a sexual performance-enhancing drug. According to reports, the combination may have killed a smaller man, but due to Odom’s size, the former Los Angeles Laker was given a 50-percent chance at survival.

And survive he did, with Khloe Kardashian by his side. When Khloe heard of Odom’s condition, she dropped what she was doing and rushed to his hospital bed in Las Vegas, where she began making medical decisions for Odom, who was in a coma. Before long, news broke that Kardashian had withdrawn her divorce paperwork, and Khloe later admitted that she wanted to be able to continue making medical decisions for her estranged husband.

Lamar Odom is opening up about how he wants to get back with Khloe: https://t.co/waoYVNrAJt pic.twitter.com/Ir12CP1kQY — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) January 13, 2017

But the marriage was not to last forever, and in May of 2016 Kardashian filed for divorce for a second time. The divorce was finalized in December of 2016, around the same time that Odom chose to check himself into a drug rehab center.

Of his rehabilitation, sources indicate that Odom was not having an active drug problem, but was rather preemptively working to ensure that the events of December didn’t become an issue.

Despite the finalization of his divorce — and the fact that Khloe has admitted to being in love with her new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — Odom has made it known that he’s still interested in being with Kardashian.

And for Rob Kardashian, a close friend of Lamar Odom’s, a reconciliation would be a dream come true. At least, that’s what and unnamed source for Hollywood Life is reporting.

“Rob’s happy Lamar’s turning his life around and thinks he should definitely go after Khloe [Kardashian] if that’s who he really loves.”

The source went on to say that “Rob fully supports Lamar in his efforts to get Khloe back.”

What do you think of the bombshell Lamar Odom dropped when he said that he “wants his wife back?” Do you think there’s even a shot that Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian could get back together in the future? Why or why not?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment]