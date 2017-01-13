Texans Vs. Patriots 2017 Odds, Point Spread, Game Total, TV Channel, And Live Stream Info

The Texans vs. Patriots 2017 NFL Playoff game arrives on Saturday evening as Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and New England continue their quest for another Super Bowl. Standing in their way will be a pesky Houston team that was able to put on a good showing against the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card round, but will need an even better performance at Gillette Stadium. Here’s a look at the latest game odds including point spread and total, as well as the details for television channel, start time, and live streaming of the latest NFL playoff game.

According to Vegas Insider, the Patriots are on a seven-game winning streak coming into their first game of the 2017 NFL Playoffs. As with previous seasons, their All-Pro quarterback has been the force behind their strong performance. Brady is easily among the current MVP contenders for the season, despite missing his first four games of the season due to a “Deflategate” suspension. The veteran QB threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns and had just two interceptions. In addition, his team was an impressive 13-3 against the spread in terms of the betting numbers this past season.

As expected, the New England Patriots will enter Saturday’s game as heavy favorites. As of this report, they were listed as 16-point favorites to win, with a price of -2000 on the moneyline. The underdog Texans are priced at +1000, so bettors who believe the huge upset is going down will want to get in their straight-up wagers. For the game’s points total, 45 points is the current over/under to consider for Saturday night’s matchup.

Despite being benched in a game towards the end of the season, Brock Osweiler was back on the field for the Texans in their Wild Card game. The former Broncos quarterback came to life, completing 14-of-25 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for one in the team’s 27-14 win over Oakland, ESPN reported. Earlier in the season, the Raiders seemed like a team to contend with, but once their starting quarterback Derek Carr was injured it became clear he was the driving force behind their success. While Houston’s win looked good, it’s hard to argue they will do anything like that against New England.

On the season, Osweiler never threw for more than 270 yards in a game. He was 301-of-510 in terms of completions with 2,957 total yards thrown and 15 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he also threw for one more interception than TDs on the season, but has shown he’s got the ability to put in a solid performance when needed. He’ll need more than that on Saturday night in a road game against one of the NFL’s best in recent seasons.

As a team, Houston was 10-7 straight up and 7-9-1 against the spread this past season. They won the AFC South division for their second-straight year with a 9-7 record for the season. They also didn’t fare so well against the Patriots in Week 3 of this latest season. Not only did they get shut out 27-0, but the losing effort came during one of the four games that Tom Brady was suspended.

It should also be noted that Brady is 22-9 overall in the postseason. The 39-year-old QB has a 15-3 straight-up playoff record at Gillette Stadium, and is also 9-8-1 against the spread at home in the playoffs. Houston has yet to win a playoff game in the road and are 0-2 straight up or 1-1 against the spread when playing away from home in the postseason.

It’s hard to imagine that the Patriots will do worse than Week 3’s 27-0 game with Brady participating in this playoff game on Saturday night and the team coming off a first-round bye. Expect a solid Patriots win en route to an AFC Championship Game against either Pittsburgh or Kansas City in another week, making for a marquee matchup on New England’s latest run towards the championship.

The Boston.com website reports that Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game has a scheduled start time of 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time. To watch on television, viewers can use their local CBS affiliate channel on TV. To watch the Texans vs. Patriots live streaming online, there are several options. The CBS All-Access subscription service is one option and offers a free one-week trial for all new customers. Other potential ways to view the game live streaming are by using Verizon’s NFL Mobile service or the NFL Sunday Ticket package from DirecTV.

