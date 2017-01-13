One Direction’s Workout And Washboard Abs: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik developed healthy workout habits early in life that led to great levels of fitness. Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson too learned that fitness was vital to their wellbeing.

As fans check out this One Direction workout of years gone by it is easy to see how much Liam Payne and Harry Styles have bulked up this year. Check out Liam in the video below. Payne’s body is amazing. Niall Horan stayed in shape by playing a lot of golf and other sports.

Zayn Malik lost too much weight on his Mind of Mine tour, due to anxiety and his eating disorder. Zayn Malik recovered, though, by cutting the tour short and returning to his routine of proper diet and exercise.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has experienced one of the roughest years anyone could imagine as he lost his mother to leukemia this year. On top of all that he became a parent. Still, it’s pretty apparent he has stayed in shape.

One Direction always worked out, at least since 2012. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had to work hard toward fitness in order to keep up their energy during those nine months out of the year tours, every single year. Staying fit and healthy is always challenging but staying healthy and fit on tour is really tough.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson worked hard on their abs and biceps, not just for aesthetic reasons but also just to stay healthy. Few people realize the physical demands of being on tour.

For One Direction and other bands getting a healthy diet, adequate rest and proper exercise are next to impossible on the road. Zayn Malik found it impossible to eat and sleep, while Niall Horan complained of feeling trapped in the hotel and on the tour bus.

Before One Direction, Zayn Malik boxed in a gym back in Bradford. Niall Horan has always been a skillful golfer and also loves hiking and backpacking. Harry Styles seems to take to jogging and running like a fish to water.

Liam Payne, however, has had spectacular success with his weight lifting workouts. Even in 2015, The Daily Mail quoted One Direction’s fitness manager Ramzy Kachnik, who said Liam Payne was built like Brad Pitt.

“Harry [Styles] hasn’t got a Brad Pitt body yet, but Liam [Payne] has.”

Harry Styles didn’t give up, though. Neither did One Direction’s Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson or Zayn Malik. Some people bulk up more easily than others due to genetics and body type. It doesn’t mean those who don’t, are not trying.

Harry Styles was still dreaming of having a body like Brad Pitt, or his friend Liam Payne, a year later. He trained really hard and Harry Styles is so tough he likes ice cold baths after his workouts according to Healthy Celeb. Now that is hardcore.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was under tremendous stress this year. Zayn Malik found himself challenged by a serious phobic reaction. Still, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik held themselves together by taking care of their bodies.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik seemed to take the lead in the organized One Direction workouts, but Niall Horan was tremendously energetic, burning off calories and building strength jus clowning around. It seems that Niall Horan is never still.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

One Direction 2017 Timeline: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik Album Releases And More

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles’ One Direction Experience

One Direction Band Chemistry: Why Harry Styles Needs Zayn Malik, Even If He Has Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan

One Direction And Zayn Malik: 2017 Predictions For Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, And Liam Payne Plus Z

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, And Zayn Malik: Why Solo Work Doesn’t Mean The Band Is Breaking Up

One Direction Members, Grieving And Under Attack, Are Coming Together: Scary Sad Update On Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan

While Liam Payne’s time with the free weights has certainly paid off in spades, One Direction’s Harry Styles to put on a bit of muscular bulk for his role in Dunkirk. In order to play the role of a soldier, Harry Styles had to get a bit stronger looking according to The Mirror.

One Direction has stayed in great shape over their hiatus. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan know that fitness is the key to health and success, not just a way to look good.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan know that fitness is vital, and Directioners should follow their example.

[Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]