‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan Is Held At Gunpoint, Sharon Blows His Cover, And Victor Vows To Find His Killer

The Young and the Restless teases that tense moments are ahead during the week of January 16 on the CBS soap opera. Dylan (Steve Burton), also known as Derek, is kidnapped by an unknown man. Sharon (Sharon Case) pushes Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to let her call her husband on one of the burner phones. Paul (Doug Davidson) worries that Sharon’s call put Dylan’s life in danger. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that it all comes crashing down for Sharon on Friday when she learns Dylan’s fate.

Sharon Begs For Answers

The Young and the Restless promo for the week of January 16 shows Sharon anxious about Dylan’s undercover assignment. She begs Paul for any information he may have about his whereabouts. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Paul tells her that he doesn’t know any more than she does. He isn’t completely sure where his son is at the moment.

LIVE TWEET w/ @1SteveBurton tomorrow at 9:30 AM PT & get the inside scoop on Dylan's new alter ego! #YR pic.twitter.com/mgHXeBA6yV — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 11, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it slips out that the only person in contact with him is Kevin, which is when Sharon loses her cool. She urges Kevin to help her. She explains that she feels like she is losing her mind. First, she loses custody of Christian. Then, Faith decides to live with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Now, Dylan is somewhere dangerous, and she has no way of contacting him.

Paul and Kevin tell her that there’s nothing they can do for her. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Paul advises her that if they hear from her husband, they will call her, so she knows he is okay.

The Phone Call

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Dylan’s life is put in danger when Sharon calls him on the burner phone. Kevin urged Sharon not to get involved because it could put him in harm’s way. Somehow, Sharon gets a hold of one of the burner phones and calls Dylan.

The Young and the Restless spoilers don’t say how Dylan handled Sharon’s inconvenient call. However, the spoilers state that the new cop will be held at gunpoint. Things don’t look good for Dylan — this could be the last time the fans see him alive!

Paul Goes To See Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Paul fears that Sharon’s call could have blown the case wide open. He worries that Dylan could be killed if they suspect he is a policeman. His fears are confirmed when he gets “confirmation” that Dylan is missing and “likely dead.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Paul heads over to Sharon’s home to talk to her about what may have happened to Dylan. As you can imagine, she doesn’t handle the news well and leans on Nick (Joshua Morrow) to get through it.

Next, Paul confides in Nikki about his suspicions about their son. Nikki cannot believe that he didn’t call her to say goodbye. She cries to Victor that she will never see her son. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor promises that he will find Dylan for her. And if he can’t, he will find out exactly what happened to her boy.

It looks like a very emotional week on the Young and the Restless. There is no confirmation yet, but it looks like this could be the last week Steve Burton is on the show.

The Young and the Restless fans, would you like to see Dylan recast down the road? Do you think he is really dead? Is it possible that Dylan had to go into the witness protection program?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS]