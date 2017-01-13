‘Star Wars Episode 9’ News: Carrie Fisher/Leia Digital Cast Inclusion Rumor Debunked Officially By Lucasfilm

It’s a wonder how Star Wars Episode 9 will be filmed. Rumors are going around the Internet about Carrie Fisher being digitally recreated as Princess or General Leia. StarWars.com recently addressed the world regarding this rumor and Lucasfilm finally made it apparent that this is not true whatsoever. Apparently the rumor mill was enough to make it official that it’s simply untrue. This was a unique situation only because they rarely address the public and the press regarding rumors and was likely due out of respect for the world’s cherished and iconic loss.

El director Ryan Gosling confirmó en sus redes que #StarWars9 (2019) comienza a rodarse en Marzo del 2017 😀 pic.twitter.com/kU3OSpKq9z — Juan Duran Romero (@JuanMadara21) December 19, 2016

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa. Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

Search Your Feelings, You Know This To Not Be True

The reason so many thought to this to be true was because media outlets like Daily Mail had thought Lucasfilm had been in talks with Carrie Fisher’s estate to do so. There was some sort of mad dash to acquire the character’s rights to bring Leia back.

They figured that the technology, which was used to bring back Peter Cushing’s Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was so “cutting edge” that this could carry over into Star Wars Episode 9.

In the next breath it was The Guardian who reported that Disney did deny being in negotiations with the Carrie Fisher estate for her digital image. Although Fisher had finished her filming for Star Wars Episode 8, she’s yet to have done so for Episode 9 which therein lies the conundrum and the possible knee jerk reaction that developed the rumors and hearsay. Who wouldn’t want her to appear in a digital fashion? Disney/Lucasfilm succeeded with Rogue One, so why not Star Wars 9?

According to BBC News Night via io9 there was a statement made about the female heroine’s “continued appearance” that probably made people believe that she’d be digitally created in the future of the franchise. There may be the thought of her being used in an accessorized fashion like with video games, but with that said one can understand how the rumor may have gotten started from there and media outlets took it and ran.

Leia’s Big Role Is What?

It looks like General Leia’s character is suppose to play a major role in the current trilogy and there have been talks on significant scenes of consequence that may be occurring. Spoiler alert here if you would not like to continue.

There’s suppose to be some kind of reunion occurring between Luke Skywalker and Leia as well as Fisher’s character’s confrontation with her son Kylo Ren who is played by Adam Driver. As previously mentioned, Carrie has concluded her shooting in Episode 8, but there’s no telling if these two mentioned scenes will be occurring in Star Wars 8 or 9. The latter may likely be a challenge since Fisher has passed away and the flick will be directed by Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow.

Hamarosan kezdik forgatni a Star Wars 9-et, és esetleg a premierje is kiderült? #StarWars9… https://t.co/VYRodc4SZe pic.twitter.com/auEiC45H8t — Bence Mihály Kévés (@whanklee) December 6, 2016

Star Wars Episode 9 is slated to debut May 24, 2019 and it will be pretty interesting how, if the Leia character is still around, they would incorporate her. Hopefully the hard working crew will have it figured out by then.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]