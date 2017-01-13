Nosipho Nxumalo: Nanny Caught On Camera Burning Toddler Using Curling Iron

When you hire a trusted nanny from a professional agency, your child’s safety should ideally be your last of your concerns. However, the actions of a 21-year-old nanny hired by a Long Island family will certainly come as a shocker for you. The nanny, identified as Nosipho Nxumalo was allegedly caught on camera burning a two-year-old toddler using a heated curling iron. The shocking footage – which could be disturbing for some users was captured by a home surveillance camera installed at the home where the incident happened.

After the incident came to light, the nanny was arrested, and at the time of filing this report, she was in jail.

In the video embedded above, the nanny is clearly seen touching the curling iron several times – making sure it is hot. She then places the red-hot curling iron to the boy’s foot as he flinches in pain. Not done, the nanny then attempts to do the same with the boy’s hands. The child seen in the video is named Alexander “Xander” Persuad who according to the family is just under three years old. His distraught family made the video public after which it was reported by CBS NewYork.

According to Alexander’s mom Angela Persuad, she and her husband Steve were at work when the incident happened at their home. However, when they came back home a few hours later, Alexander whimpered and told them what had happened. There were visible raw burn marks on Alexander’s body following which the couple decided to take a look at the nanny cam footage that they had set up in the house. They were shocked to see what unfolded on the screen. According to Angela, the nanny was seen on camera threatening and yelling at the child after which she pulled out the curling iron and heated it up several times – perhaps as a way to discipline the child. In an interview to CBS New York, Angela is quoted saying;

“She pulled out the curling iron several times. She heated it up. You see her showing him that it’s going to be hot, and, ‘I’m going to use it on you.’ You see her yelling at him. You see her grab him a few times.”

According to police officials investigating the case Nosipho Nxumalo used the curling iron as a weapon to punish and discipline Xander. A resident of a Harlem apartment, she was arrested soon after a complaint was filed against her. She was subsequently charged with assault, endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. In an initial court appearance, she even claimed she is innocent.

Speaking to local media outlets, an emotional Angela says she regrets the decision to allow someone into her house who was torturing her beloved child. She also added how precious Alexander was to them – especially after the couple took some time to conceive him.

“It took my husband and me a while to get pregnant in the first place, and he is honestly a gift to us, and I’ve done everything I could possibly do — at least thought I did — to ensure that he has the best life possible, right? And to know I allowed someone into my house who was basically torturing my son for a full hour,” she said.

Meanwhile, it was later revealed that the couple hired the nanny from a Jericho-based firm called Mom’s Helper Inc. The company says all of its staff are “honest, loving, trustworthy, and caring.” When CBS 2 contacted the company, the company claimed that the nanny in question, 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo did not work for them and that they were just acting as a placement agency.

The couple has demanded strict action against the nanny and wants to ensure that she is fired from the organization and that she does not get to work with children in the future.

