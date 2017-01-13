WWE News: ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Specials Include Goldberg And Brock Lesnar In Final Four, Women’s Entrant, Chokeslams Speculation

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 match quickly approaching, there is all sorts of speculation over which surprise superstars will enter, who will be first and second, who will enter at No. 30, and of course, who will win. In recent news about the match odds, some new specials have surfaced online which fans and speculators can look at regarding where Brock Lesnar and Goldberg finish, who is in the final four for the match, and a special chokeslams bet. Will Goldberg and “The Beast” end up among the final four participants, or will it be a different quartet of superstars squaring off in the ring?

According to WWE Leaks in their recent report, one of the newest specials added for bettors regarding the 2017 Royal Rumble is a Chokeslam special. Right now, there are odds of 2 to 5 that there will be over three-and-a-half chokeslams performed during the match. Keep in mind, the chokeslams can be from The Undertaker (who is officially entered), as well as Kane and Big Show, who seem likely to show up in the match. For that bet to pay out, there will need to be a total of four or more chokeslams performed in the match. Depending on Taker’s entrance spot, that’s a possibility, and especially if he and Kane team up for a bit.

Another new betting special gives odds that Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will end up as part of the final four competitors in the ring for the match. Right now, the odds are even money for the two rivals to be in the final four. Many wrestling fans, writers, and analysts are of the belief that these two will somehow eliminate one another before the final four arrives, though.

Another novelty bet special listed at Paddy Power suggests who the exact final four could be. There are odds of 7 to 1 that the final four superstars in the ring for the Rumble match will be Goldberg, Lesnar, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker. There are also two sets of odds regarding a group of potential winners in the match. Bettors can wager on either Randy Orton, Jericho, Finn Balor, or Braun Strowman winning the match with current odds of 4 to 11 that it’s one of those four.

If all those weren’t enough, the website is offering odds that a female WWE superstar will participate in this year’s Royal Rumble. Current odds for “No” are 1 to 25, while odds for “Yes” are 8 to 1. In previous WWE Rumble matches, there have been a few female competitors who participated. They included Chyna twice, Beth Phoenix, and most recently, Kharma in 2012. It’s not far-fetched to believe that Charlotte or Nia Jax could find their way into this year’s field. In particular, Jax has been pushed as a monster heel in the WWE women’s division, while Charlotte believes she is the best overall athlete on the entire roster.

So far, there have been a handful of competitors who have officially entered the Royal Rumble draw. They include Goldberg, Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and The Undertaker. That’s nearly half the field, and of those participants that are known so far, Undertaker and Braun Strowman are tied as favorites with 3 to 1 odds to win the match. Randy Orton has taken over sole possession of second with 7 to 2 odds, while Finn Balor is a 5 to 1 favorite to make a surprise return and win the match.

It would seem that of the four superstars mentioned as favorites, the two stars that have yet to win the match make the most sense. Braun Strowman has had a dominant push on Monday Night Raw, destroying just about everyone in his path. Finn Balor was a quick highlight when he showed up on Raw months ago, became a top contender for the Universal Championship, and defeated Seth Rollins for it at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, his time in the spotlight was way too short, due to an injury suffered the same night he captured the title. Bringing Balor back as a surprise for the January classic pay-per-view and having him win the match would re-establish him as a new top star for WWE going forward.

WWE fans, do you believe that Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will end up in the final four of the Royal Rumble participants? Also, will a female competitor enter this year’s match?

