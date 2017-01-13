Uma Thurman’s Ex Makes Ugly Accusations About Pills, Booze, And Mental Illness

It’s now becoming clear why Uma Thurman didn’t want the press to be allowed in the courtroom for the custody trial for the four year old daughter she shares with ex fiance Arpad “Arki” Busson, who is also Elle MacPherson’s ex. But on day one of the trial, Busson is making accusations that Uma Thurman is self-medicating with booze and pills to treat her mental illness.

Uma Thurman and her attorney, Eleanor Alter argued with the judge that they believed that allowing the press in the courtroom for the custody trial would violate that privacy of Thurman’s daughter, as what goes on the internet stays for life, says the Inquisitr. But on the other side of the issue was Busson and a lawyer for the New York Post, arguing that there is no reason to prevent the press from reporting on what goes on in the courtroom. Busson’s attorney argued that other foreign fathers should see that they can fight for custody in the United States.

Ex accuses Uma Thurman of mixing pills and booze to treat mental illness | Page Six https://t.co/c95yYw49Bv — Toni Muskett (@ToniMuskett) January 14, 2017

But day one of the custody trial, Arki Busson’s lawyer brought up some issues and accusations about Uma Thurman’s fitness as a parent, says PageSix. Busson is alleging that Uma Thurman mixes prescription drugs with alcohol to treat mental illness. A psychologist, Sara Weiss, testified about what she was told by Busson, and was asked various questions by Arki Busson’s lawyer, Peter Bronstein.

“You had Mr. Busson telling you– and you put this in your report a number of times — that the mother had serious mental illness and this was a point of conflict because the mother resented being accused of having a serious mental illness.”

Dr. Weiss replied that this was true.

Bronstein asked Dr. Weiss whether she had been told that Thurman took three drugs, Triazolam, Wellbutrin and Klonopin, with alcohol, which were prescribed for sleep, anxiety, and depression, to which Thurman’s lawyer, Eleanor Alter objected. Alter then cross-examined Weiss, who said that she believed that Uma Thurman took medication for “some Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder” and a “mild learning disability,” but no “personality disorder.”

Parents fire back after Uma Thurman's ex rips elite private school via @NYPost https://t.co/Qlrfh51lFJ — elizabeth rosner (@elizameryl) January 14, 2017

But Alter then tried to take Busson down, having the doctor confirm that he had allowed the four year old, Luna, to ride her scooter sans helmet, rock climb without supervision, and told the child to shut up. Weiss also confirmed that activities are often built around Busson’s needs and wants, and not Luna’s.

Information was shared that when Luna arrived in the Bahamas to spend time with her father, he left the same day to go to Cuba to see the Rolling Stones. Another time, when Luna was flown to London, Busson left her to go to a soccer match with his two sons with Elle MacPherson. Luna was allegedly left each time with nannies or MacPherson. Weiss said she thinks this is difficult for the child.

“I think it must be disorienting for her.”

Busson’s lawyer then argued that he was not at all impressed with the private school that Thurman selected for Luna’s education, which is Saint Ann’s in Brooklyn.

“He felt they had small classrooms, they were cluttered, that the atmosphere was depressing, that the kids looked dirty and disheveled.”

But Bronstein and Busson might have misstepped here, as the judge then revealed that his own child had not been accepted by the elite school.

“That’s going to really upset a lot of Brooklyn Heights parents. Maybe it doesn’t compare to Eton.”

Uma Thurman, ex Arpad Busson duke it out in custody trial https://t.co/ktnlo1BW6F — dominick ambrosio (@dominickambro) January 13, 2017

But Judge Cooper was not done, says People Magazine, because he doesn’t think that the issues between Thurman and Busson were ones that could not have been worked out without going to court.

“Reasonable people work these things out.”

But Dr. Sara Weiss said that she doesn’t believe that Busson and Thurman should be in the same room without at least a moderator, and certainly not with Luna.

“At this point I don’t think that these people should be in the same room together with Luna until they have a little more ability to kind of be comfortable with each other.”

The custody trial will continue after the weekend.

Do you think that the issues between Uma Thurman and Arpad Busson can be worked out?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]