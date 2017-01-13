End Of World Fears As ‘Italian Nostradamus’ Prophecy Coming True [Video]

Five hundred years ago the Italian Nostradamus, Matteo Tafuri, predicted an apocalypse and an end of the world scenario if the town of Salento in Southern Italy had two consecutive days of snow. There is growing fear now after freezing temperatures have hit Italy and are covering Salento’s beaches with snow.

Matteo Tafuri, the Italian Nostradamus, was a large personality from the Apulia region of Italy and lived from 1492 to 1582. Tafuri warned that there would be grave consequences should two days of snow hit Salento.

“Salento of palm trees and mild south wind, snowy Salento but never after the touch. Two days of snow, two flashes in the sky, I know the world ends, but I do not yearn.”

The Italian Nostradamus, Matteo Tafuri, was an avid lover of Greek and Latin literature, but after visiting England was thrown into jail after being believed to be involved with Lutheranism. The Daily Mail reports that the Encyclopedia of Renaissance Philosophy noted that Tafuri “indulged in some misguided prophecies, predicting the imminent death of Charles V,” which could have been the main reason that he was tossed into jail.

After Matteo was let out of jail in England, he embarked on a journey to Ireland, but didn’t fare any better there and was accused of witchcraft and the practice of magic. However, the Pope intervened and the Italian Nostradamus was allowed to leave Ireland and return home to Italy.

Tafuri also traveled to France, Poland, Greece, and Africa and attended school at the University of Salamanca in Spain. When he finally returned to his native village of Soleto in 1569, however, he was once again accused of witchcraft. He was put in jail again, this time for 15 months, but was finally released and acquitted of all charges.

The Italian Nostradamus’s ability to predict things, which got him into trouble in the past, may be happening again as snow in Salento fell over the weekend and schools ended up closing due to the fact that Southern Italy doesn’t normally succumb to heavy snowfall and isn’t used to the kind of weather they now have.

The freezing temperatures in Southern Italy have caused the deaths of at least eight people and has hindered all manner of travel by air, rail, ferries, and roads.

Besides Southern Italy, sub-freezing temperatures have struck large areas of Europe with 60 people having died over the past few days, mainly in the Balkans, Romania, and Poland. In just a 24-hour period, six people died in Poland and seven in the Balkans.

While freezing temperatures in certain areas of Europe aren’t beyond the norm, Salento is an area that is known for extremely mild weather, not the ice and snow it has been receiving lately. All of this is making people wonder whether the end of the world might actually be near and the apocalyptic predictions of the Italian Nostradamus might be coming true.

Yesterday snow has covered Salento beaches ( Italy ). pic.twitter.com/w3RYYwteaL — Teresa (@Teresoca2013) January 13, 2017

The freak weather in Salento is just one of an odd number of things that have been reported recently. A picture of the Virgin Mary that is located in Macedonia was allegedly seen crying, as the NY Post reported. Bystanders noticed the first sign of tears on New Year’s Day and asked the local priest to speak with officials at the Macedonian Orthodox Church to see if this could possibly be confirmed as a miracle. The president of the church board, Risto Setinov, explained the phenomenon of the crying Virgin Mary and said that the tears smelled like myrrh, as reported by News Online from Australia.

“When the priest finished his Sunday morning service, one believer noticed a few drops coming from the left eye of the Virgin. Father Boban took some wool and wiped it, smelt it and said it smelled of Holy myrrh. After that, a few more drops came down the face of the icon. We remained in the church all day and the drops kept appearing.”

What do you think about the weather in Salento and could the Italian Nostradamus’ predictions of the end of the world really be happening after all?

[Featured Image by Ralf Hirschberger/AP Images]