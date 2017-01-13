It’s Officially Over, Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Finalized Divorce

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have endured eight months of bitter divorce proceedings after the Magic Mike actress alleged abuse and filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star last May. Since that point, the two reached an agreement that Depp would pay $7 million to Heard, after which the former couple released a joint statement which downplayed Heard’s original claims of domestic violence. E! News recently noted this statement that was released back in August.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” the exes said in a joint statement upon confirming the news on Aug. 16 that they had reached an out-of-court settlement. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity. There will be no further public statements about this matter.”

Although all seemed settled and calm, the two were still in for a few more punches from one another. Amber decided to be a part of a PSA announcement about domestic violence which was frowned upon by Depp’s team as they saw it as a breach of the agreement. This caused Depp to request Heard to pay up $100,000 for his legal fees and caused Depp to be defiant about paying the remaining amount owed to Heard.

The two then accused one another of drawing out the divorce, but finally, thanks to a judge who simply threw out all motions by Johnny and Amber, the divorce has been finalized as of Friday afternoon. The Huffington Post relays details about the case, including the words of the judge, stating “I just see this as a lot of bickering back and forth.”

Depp has now been ordered to pay Amber Heard the remaining amount of the $7 million he owes her based on the original agreement, and the judge has thrown out Heard’s motion to renegotiate the settlement.

Heard’s lawyer Pierce O’Donnell spoke on behalf of his client, noting her relief that the battle is over.

“It is a great day. All Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.'”

Amber Heard has vowed to donate all $7 million paid by Depp to various charities. Following the agreement in August being made, Depp took initiative to pay a portion of the amount directly to the charity Heard had included in those she wished to give the money to, but Heard’s team saw this as a move that would only result in a tax break for the actor. They called him on it and then requested that Depp be expected to pay double the amount originally settled upon. This too was thrown out by the judge and the original agreement stands.

The past eight months have been tumultuous at best for the former star couple who seemed to be in a rocky relationship even before saying their I dos. The allegations of abuse against Johnny Depp have also appeared to have hurt his image for the time being, although he does have a number of projects lined up and the most recent installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is set to hit theaters. To add insult to injury, Depp was also recently named Forbes‘ most overpaid actor due to a number of flops at the box office in recent years. However, with the divorce being finalized, hopefully both Amber and Johnny can move forward and thrive individually as they once had.

