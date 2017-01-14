‘Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Impure King’ Is The Most Anticipated Anime Of 2017: Season 2 Premier Of ‘Ao No Exorcist’ Confirms Why It’s An Interesting Japanese Supernatural Animation [Spoilers]

Season 2 of Blue Exorcist is undeniably one of the most anticipated sequels besides Yuri on Ice in the New Year. While the sequel to YOI hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, Ao no Exorcist had its Season 2 debut recently.

Season 1 of popular Japanese anime Blue Exorcist was released a little more than six years ago. However, its popularity never truly faded. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel to the supernatural anime that dealt with the dark and exciting world of demons and exorcism. Fortunately, a recently released trailer had confirmed Season 2 of Blue Exorcist is in the pipeline. Season 2 of Blue Exorcist is expected to dwell on the “Kyoto Saga” of the Impure King arc, reported Inverse.

After Blue Exorcist debuted in 2009, shonen fans were thrilled with its cleverly compiled and execute plot that portrayed a dangerous world filled with supernatural thrills. After a rather long gap, Season 2 of Blue Exorcist has arrived, and audiences can now stream the premiere episode on online streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Daisuke.

Blue Exorcist appealed to its fans owing to the blurring of the dimensions that the world is supposedly divided in. The dimension of the demons, referred to as Gehenna, frequently collided with the Assiah, the dimension where the humans live. Although demons traveled into Assiah by possessing anything which currently exists in the dimension, Satan was simply too powerful for any living entity in the human dimension.

Hence Satan created a son, Rin Okumura. The prince of darkness intended to use Rin as a “vessel” that would be powerful enough to hold him. However, when Rin realized his father’s true intentions, he decided to rebel. Instead of helping his father conquer Assiah, Rin joined True Cross Academy, and began training to become an exorcist so he can fight to defend the world against his father, alongside with his twin brother Yukio.

As expected, the first few episodes of Blue Exorcist witnessed Rin’s painful realization and his determination to become an exorcist. After joining the True Cross Academy, Rin’s progress in the ranks is slow, but he makes a lot of friends. Interestingly, Rin follows his twin brother’s progress. However, after a shocking display of his demonic powers, Rin is called up for a disciplinary hearing, where Paladin Exorcist named Mephisto saves him by proclaiming that Rin is the ultimate weapon for countering Satan. And so begins Rin’s journey of mastering the power of his devastating demonic flames and becoming an expert exorcist.

Season 1 of Blue Exorcist had an explosive ending. Using Rin’s blood, the twins’ grandfather, Ernst, opened a gate to Gehenna, and demons flowed in unbridled. Even Satan attempted to seize the opportunity to try and absorb Assiah. However, Rin and Yukio managed to halt the onslaught by unlocking their powerful demonic abilities and destroying the gate.

Although the twins were able to save the human race, neither Rin and Yukio’s job, nor the exorcist’s job is done. As expected, the sequel follows the “Kyoto Impure King” arc of the manga. This arc is the fifth volume of the original manga.

[Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of Blue Exorcist ahead]

The anime’s Season 2 began with the theft of a dangerous item known as the “Left Eye of the Impure King.” The king, a demon, killed thousands of people in the late Edo period. Fortunately, he was defeated. As a precaution, the powerful demon’s left eye, supposed to be connected to his heart, was sealed away in the Kyoto branch of True Cross Academy. Unfortunately, the eye is stolen in the present day, and Rin, Yukio, and their friends go in pursuit of the item.

Since Rin and Yukio’s lineage was revealed to his fellow exorcists at the end of Season 1 of Blue Exorcist, there is palpable tension among the team. Season 2 of Blue Exorcist could show the impact of the truth about the twins’ parentage on their relations and friendships.

[Featured Image by Kazue Kato/Blue Exorcist/Shueisha]