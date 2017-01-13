Kendall Jenner Fights Back Against Plastic Surgery Rumors Saying ‘Why Would I?’

At one point or another, all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have defended themselves against plastic surgery rumors, and now it’s Kendall Jenner’s turn.

The 21-year-old recently spoke against rumors she went under the knife after some suggested she had cosmetically enhanced her lips. E! News reported on what Kendall had to say to the haters. Remember when Kenny deleted her Instagram account in November? She said it was just to take a break from the social media platform, but apparently some people suggested it was to undergo plastic surgery, as reported by E!.

“When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, ‘Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction.'”

However, Kendall believes people are referring to her suddenly larger lips after she let younger sister Kylie Jenner do her makeup.

“We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face. I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it’s the occasional obvious red—and when I say never, I mean even when I’m doing a nude lip, it’s basically just gloss!”

People starting saying Kendall had received lip injections and a full facial reconstruction as they pointed out her lips and cheeks were different, but Jenner swears it was just a different makeup look.

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!'”

E! News also reported the reason Kendall didn’t immediately jump to defend herself against the allegations.

“I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself—she must be guilty.'”

However, Jenner pointed out that she’s a highly sought after model and has no reason to get surgery as she shut the rumors down. Kendall makes a great point when she says “why would I” as she’s known as one of the most naturally beautiful Kardashians according to fans and other sources.

“It’s all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

E! News added that there’s no benefit for Kendall to get work done as she’s already gorgeous.

“Kendall argued that she’s already a model, so going under the knife would not be to her benefit.”

Of course, Kylie went on SnapChat to also help Kenny clear up the rumors as the 19-year-old took full blame for leading people to believe her sister had lip injections.

“Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame.”

Fans took to the article to leave their opinions on whether or not Kendall has had work done. It seemed to go back and forth as non-Jenner fans argued with people who support Kendall. One commenter pointed out that it sure looks like the model had surgery and must think people are “stupid” to believe she hasn’t.

“Must think we are stupid. They all get plastic surgery. Her lips are twice as big.”

But another was quick to defend Kendall as she is “nothing like her sisters.”

“Do you even follow the Kardashians? Kendall is nothing like her sisters and if you paid actual attention to them like you are now, you would have known that.”

Another added that Jenner’s agency would put its foot down when it comes to plastic surgery.

“highly unlikely. her model agency wouldn’t let her”

Yet still, commenters continued on to claim plastic surgery itself isn’t the issue here, it’s Kendall claiming to be natural even after allegedly having work done as millions of young women look up to her.

“Don’t think the surgery is the problem…its the lying about the obvious changes that turn people off…if they just said…yea..i had that done….it would be over…..”

Kendall also addressed her position as a role model on her website, as she states she is just a normal person.

“I don’t really think of myself in any special way. I see myself as the most normal person ever…”

Jenner adds that it’s flattering people look up to her, but that she likes her privacy more than her Kardashian sisters. She quoted Kylie as saying she isn’t going to stop being herself, and isn’t here to tell people to “look like me or be like me” as they just want to encourage people to be themselves.

“What I want is for my fans to be the best version of themselves—just like I’m trying to be the best version of me.”

However, people are still suggesting Kendall’s best version of herself includes some plastic surgery.

