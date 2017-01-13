Nicole Kidman Takes Heat For Trump Comments, But What Were Her True Intentions?

There have been many opinions swirling around about Donald Trump as president-elect of the United States, and many of the A-list Hollywood celebrities have been opposed to the presidential campaign victor who will soon take over as commander-in-chief of the nation. Recently, Meryl Streep was met with love and respect for her honesty about her dislike in regards to the president elect’s behavior in the past. The award-winning actress spoke out at the Golden Globes last week, as The Toronto Sun reported.

“‘And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,’ she said”

#NicoleKidman is encouraging all Americans to put the election behind them and rally around President-elect @realDonaldTrump TY Nicole???? pic.twitter.com/KzRjOV9XTI — Vote Trump Pics (@VoteTrumpPics) January 12, 2017

However, Nicole Kidman has taken a different stance which has not gone over well with many. While other celebrities and Hollywood’s elite have professed their disappointment about the election results, Kidman recently stated in an interview that Americans need to support whoever their president is. The Toronto Sun shares the Lion actress’ words about the subject.

“I’m always reticent to start sort of commenting politically,’ Kidman began. “I’ve never done it in terms of America, or Australia. I’m issue-based.” Then she continued, “I just say he’s now elected and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on. However that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

Kidman, who was born in Hawaii but raised in Australia now has dual citizenship and resides with her country star hubby, Keith Urban, in Nashville with their two daughters. Kidman, who has stated that she is very committed to women’s issues and rights, is now reportedly being boycotted due to her comments regarding Trump. However, what is unknown are Nicole Kidman’s true intentions behind the statements. Perhaps she was simply giving those who oppose Trump motivation to simply accept that he has been voted in and try to work together to make the situation better through unity. Perhaps it wasn’t meant as a pro-Trump statement at all. Yet on social media, it is evident that those opposed to Trump took it to be a statement supporting the president-elect.

@TIME and now it’s time for me to boycott Nicole Kidman — Michael Vincent (@mbvince) January 13, 2017

However, some social media users did see Kidman’s words as a call for citizens of the United States to come together and did support her words.

@NicoleKidman You’ve helped to bridge the gap a bit and restored a little hope I had lost in Hollywood. -Trump Supporter — Jeffery Parks (@JefferyMParks) January 13, 2017

As NY Daily News notes, Nicole Kidman rarely speaks on anything political, and as evidence that she likely was not speaking in support of Trump but making an effort to unite, the publication reminded readers that she had donated to a number of democratic initiatives and speaks openly on women’s issues as she did in a recent interview with the BBC. Within that same interview, Kidman also made mention of Meryl Streep praising the remarkable actress for “paving the way” for women in Hollywood.

It is, therefore, unlikely that Nicole Kidman meant that she was a fan of Trump’s politics and agenda by saying what she said this week, but instead, she was trying to motivate a unity and a coming together of a great nation and for people to try to have a more hopeful outlook.

Nicole Kidman says it’s time for Americans to come together to support President-elect Donald Trump. https://t.co/B53P4KgvUa — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2017

Despite Nicole Kidman’s response to Trump’s victory, obviously, there is a slew of female celebrities who are set to voice their endless opposition to the president-elect’s agenda. The publication makes note of those who are slated to march together in protest.

“Big names like Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, America Ferrera, Scarlett Johansson and Uzo Aduba will reportedly also take part in the Women’s March on Washington, slated to populate the nation’s capital one day after Trump is sworn in.”

[Feature Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]