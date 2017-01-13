‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Is Reportedly Refusing To Film?

Is Jenelle Evans on the outs with Teen Mom 2 producers? Just days after Kailyn Lowry admitted she could no longer trust the MTV staff, a report claims Evans recently had production shut down due to an alleged dispute with producers.

Just a few episodes in, both Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have taken issue with the production of the series and as Lowry continues to speak of her frustrations, a source claims Evans, who is currently expecting her third child, recently reached her breaking point with her portrayal on the show.

“[Jenelle Evans] refused to film until they changed the way they were doing things,” a production source told Radar Online of Evans’ alleged temper tantrum. “She told the producers that they capitalize on all her drama and she was sick of it.”

Jenelle Evans is currently dating David Eason, but she also has two children from previous relationships, and over the years, her relationships have been targeted by viewers who feel she is co-dependent. Evans has also been slammed by fans for having three children with three different men.

“In the promos for the show, they always show happy moments for the other girls with their kids, but [Jenelle Evans] said if it was a promo involving her it’s all drama and stuff that makes her look bad,” the source continued. “So Jenelle put her foot down. She had a huge fight with the team and told them she was not going to film anything else. She was ready to walk away from the show.”

Jenelle Evans has been faced with “bad mom” allegations for years, but as she awaits the birth of her third child, she has reportedly grown fed up with the ongoing criticism into her choices for her kids. As the source explained, Jenelle Evans is “so mad” with the network and feels that they never show any sign of peace in her life or give her any positive moments on the show at all. For instance, the source revealed, Jenelle Evans and her family recently traveled to Florida, but instead of showing their happy family fun, MTV aired Evans’ comments bashing her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

Luckily, Jenelle Evans’ complaints have reportedly been answered by producers, who allegedly agreed to make some changes in the editing room.

“[Jenelle Evans] made them rearrange editing. So the last two episodes have been better for her,” the source claimed. “She even made them delete some of the things that had been put on social media that were negative about her. She just refused to film until they fixed some things.”

As the drama continues on-screen for Jenelle Evans, things off-screen appear to be going quite well as she awaits the birth of her third child, a baby girl, who is due later this month. In fact, just days ago, Jenelle Evans celebrated a baby shower with her close friends and members of her family.

Jenelle Evans first announced that she was expecting her third child in August of last year, following months of rumors claiming she was pregnant. Although Evans denied the allegations just weeks prior, she eventually confirmed her baby news on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump and a gender reveal. Days later, she and David Eason walked the red carpet together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In her baby announcement, Jenelle Evans revealed that she and her boyfriend are planning to name their baby girl Ensley. As for their future together, they are not yet engaged or married.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

