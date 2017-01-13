Diphyllobothrium — What Is It, And Why Is It Trending On Social Media?

If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you may have noticed the world “diphyllobothrium.” What is diphyllobothrium and why are thousands of people talking about it on social media?

Per the Food Safety Magazine, the CDC (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) published a study this week claiming that wild salmon caught in Alaska could be infected with a Japanese broad tapeworm. This Japanese tapeworm was a parasite previously believed to only infect fish located in or near Asia.

Diphyllobothrium is a species of tapeworm which can cause diphyllobothriasis in humans. This is why diphyllobothrium is currently trending on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. What was once a rare infectious disease is now something the CDC is warning could be more common as this parasite was not known to exist anywhere other than Asia.

If untreated, the infection a human can contract from diphyllobothrium can last for decades. While the infection can be asymptomatic, it can also manifest symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, throwing up, and weight loss.

While there are four different types of Pacific salmon known to carry diphyllobothrium including chum, masu, pink, and sockeye, researchers have now sounded off an alarm that any salmon caught anywhere along the North American Pacific coast could be infected with this tapeworm.

Who exactly is at risk?

Those who are at risk of becoming infected with diphyllobothrium are those who consume raw or undercooked fish. This includes dishes such as sashimi, sushi, and ceviche. Per the Food Safety Magazine, experts believe the Japanese tapeworm has always been in salmon near the Pacific coast. The experts just believe the recent globalization of consuming raw fish – such as sushi – has caused parts of the world that were previously unaffected by the parasite to become affected.

Basically, this means the reason why the parasite was only believed to be in other parts of the world is because eating raw fish – such as sushi – wasn’t always a popular option in the United States. Now that eating raw and undercooked fish has become more popular and culturally acceptable in other parts of the world, it is causing more people (who weren’t being exposed to the parasite previously) to be exposed to it now.

Per the CDC, this Japanese parasite can be killed by making sure fish is properly cooked or frozen. So, if you do not eat raw or undercooked salmon, the chances of you consuming this Japanese tapeworm parasite are pretty slim.

Per WGN TV, Diphyllobothrium latum is the most common type of fish tapeworm. In 1986, a group of scientists identified a Japanese broad tapeworm which was believed to be another member of the Diphyllobothrium latum family. At the time that the Japanese tapeworm was discovered, it was believed to be responsible for roughly 2,000 infections. These statistics made this Japanese tapeworm the second most common tapeworm to cause infection in humans.

As researchers continued to study this tapeworm, they discovered that the original research on the tapeworm was inaccurate. Nearly all of the previous cases of infection from this tapeworm that had occurred in Japan, South Korea, and the Pacific coast of Russia had been caused by the Japanese tapeworm, not Diphyllobothrium latum. In fact, they discovered that this tapeworm could be in salmon caught on any of the coasts to the east of Russia and Japan.

In July of 2013, researchers started studying salmon caught along the Alaskan coast and determined they too contained the Japanese parasite.

It is hard to tell if you’ve been infected

Both Diphyllobothrium latum (and related species such as the Japanese parasite) can grow to be as long as 30 feet. Unfortunately, most people do not even realize they have been infected with a tapeworm. In fact, it typically isn’t until the tapeworm causes a serious medical issue – such as obstructing the intestines – that you realize you’ve been infected.

Fortunately, medical experts can test a sample of your stool to see if you’ve been infected with the parasite. If you’ve been infected, they can identify the type of parasite using the stool sample and provide you with an effective treatment. In many cases, the treatment is as simple as taking deworming pills.

If you’ve eaten raw or undercooked fish, the CDC is urging you to consider getting tested as the parasite is infecting salmon across the Alaskan coast.

Have you eaten any raw fish lately? Do you plan on getting tested for this parasite? Share your thoughts on raw fish and Diphyllobothrium latum in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Warren Metcalf/Shutterstock]