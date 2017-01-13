Will DOJ Report, Loretta Lynch News On Chicago P.D. Change Obama’s Retirement Plans?

President Barack Obama is getting ready to retire from eight years in the Oval Office, but, at the same time, Attorney General Loretta Lynch has revealed the Chicago Police are guilty of excessive force, according to a new 2017 report from the Department of Justice.

Although it is assumed that Obama will not be retiring in Chicago, is it possible that he will use his free time to help the police in Cook County resolve this grievous situation?

According to a January 13 report from Reuters, Obama is preparing for his final days in the White House, and the Republicans are sending him off by attempting to dismantle Obamacare, a key part of his legacy.

Adding to his retirement burden, Obama has also received a report conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) from his Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, about the dire situation in Chicago between citizens and the police, according to Associated Press.

Before the current evidence that gives proof to the complaints lodged by Chicago citizens over the years about police brutality or excessive force, Obama has allegedly made plans that signal he will not be returning to Chicago.

This is surprising to some Obama fans since he got elected from that area into the presidency, and his farewell speech in Chicago in January had thousands chanting his name. Michelle Obama is also from the city of Chicago, and still has many ties to the area.

When Obama was prompted about retirement in 2012, before he was re-elected, he stated that the family would possibly return to Chicago. There were also rumors over the years that the Obamas would retire in Hawaii or New York City.

However, according to reports by NY Times, Obama and his family instead chose to stay in the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington D.C. area after his term officially ends at noon on January 20.

Many saw this move as a possibility and Washington Post quoted an Obama insider on August 20, 2015, stating that a return to Chicago is unlikely because they’ve “outgrown” the city “socially and professionally… Chicago can’t hold them.”

On July 25, 2016, President Obama was quoted by USA Today talking about what he really wants to do with his retirement, and he stated the following.

“I’ll go back to doing the kinds of work that I was doing before, just trying to find ways to help people. Help young people get educations, and help people get jobs, and try to bring businesses into neighborhoods that don’t have enough businesses. That’s the kind of work that I really love to do.”

Adding to this, Daily Beast reported on May 5, 2015, that insiders told them that Obama’s retirement will be focused around an organization he created called My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The intended focus of Obama’s group is “aimed at providing opportunity and a shot at the American Dream for the most disadvantaged segment of society—boys and young men of color.”

With this in mind, it would not be impossible to believe that, during his retirement, Obama would be interested in quelling circumstances behind the data presented by Loretta Lynch and the DOJ concerning Chicago and the police department.

Concerning the current police excessive force report from data collected by the Department of Justice, Loretta Lynch stated that the Chicago Police Department was found to be using excessive force — especially towards young minorities.

Some of the most shocking remarks made by Loretta Lynch about the DOJ report is that Chicago police have a “pervasive cover-up culture.”

Loretta Lynch and the DOJ report also criticized the Chicago P.D. for “failing to investigate anonymous complaints or those submitted without a supporting affidavit.”

Furthermore, the DOJ investigation revealed that “witnesses and accused officers were frequently never interviewed… evidence went uncollected and… witnesses were routinely coached by union lawyers.”

As far as ways that Obama might take action to improve the situation between the voters in Chicago and their local police department, the President has made suggestions in the past.

For example, in 2015, Obama talked about volunteering with the Boys and Girls Clubs to people like Kendrick Lamar, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Regardless, Obama may use different solutions that address issues like the ones Chicago is experiencing with the police department.

For instance, Obama could support a program in Chicago that is based on the effectiveness of the Baltimore model. MTV reported in April 2015, that Baltimore experienced a number of issues related to police using excessive force.

To solve the problem, Anthony Batts was appointed as Baltimore’s police commissioner in 2012, and he immediately created the Professional Standards and Accountability Bureau, operated by Deputy Commissioner Jerry Rodriguez.

