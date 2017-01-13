Angelina Jolie Renting Second $35,000-A-Month Malibu Home

Angelina Jolie is now renting a second home for her family in Malibu, which is reported to cost $35,000 per month. While the custody battle continues between Jolie and Brad Pitt, Angelina decided to splurge on a second Malibu home in which she and the six children can spend time in.

The new secluded 5,097 square-foot home in Malibu is just one mile away from her other rental, Us Weekly Magazine notes, and features six bedroom, five bathrooms, a tennis court, a pool, and a guest house with private beach included.

An insider at Us Weekly Magazine has said that the second home in Malibu suits Angelina Jolie and her family well, especially as the six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, are able to use the tennis court there and have space to do things like play ball and skateboard. While Jolie spends the greater portion of her time in the first Malibu house, she is allegedly enjoying the freedom to move back and forth between the two homes.

“The kids go back and forth between the two houses, and she also has nannies and staff that stay at both. The kids have been utilizing the pools at both houses when the weather is nice, and the second house has a tennis court where they can skateboard and play ball. Angelina spends most of her time at the first house, but she likes to have options and be able to move everyone around.”

Angelina Jolie rented her first home in Malibu at the time that she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and has been using the first Malibu home since September. The first house boasts a media room, guest house with gym, and an in-home theatre as part of its 4,400 square-foot amenities. Before Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their divorce proceedings, the family of eight had been living in a home in Los Feliz that was owned by Brad Pitt, where he had lived before he began dating Jolie.

The Inquisitr has reported that Brad Pitt is allegedly “furious” with the fact that Angelina Jolie has moved his children to Malibu and so far away from his home in Los Feliz and feels that there have been too many moves since filing for a divorce.

An insider at Hollywood Life has also stated that Brad would like for his children to have more of a routine in their lives as well as more stability.

“Brad is furious that Angelina is constantly moving the children around during this challenging time for them. Brad is worried about the kids having no stability and wants Angelina to settle down somewhere, preferably in Beverly Hills and closer to him. Brad has been pleading with Angelina to give the children a permanent home somewhere in LA so they can have structure and a routine. He feels it is the only way they can start healing together as a family.”

In happier news, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have recently both come together and agreed to keep court documents confidential that are related to their divorce and custody battle. On January 9, a joint representative for the couple told Us Weekly Magazine that Angelina and Brad have signed documents in order to protect the privacy of their children.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

What do you think about Angelina Jolie’s new move to another house in Malibu and could the new agreement with Brad Pitt mean that there will be less friction between the couple now?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]