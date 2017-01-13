Jaden Smith Has Bizarre Instagram Live Meltdown, Say’s He’s ‘Failed,’ Is Leaving LA To Find ‘Happiness’

Jaden Smith was in the media spotlight for much of 2016, with multiple death and suicide hoaxes keeping his name on people’s lips for months. Now, as the world has finally come to terms with the fact that 18-year-old Jaden didn’t take his own life, it appears that the teen is having some kind of personal crisis. Or, at the very least, a whole lot of feelings.

Jaden Smith pledges to leave Los Angeles in bizarre Instagram tantrum: "I've failed my dad" https://t.co/yP9EIddK7f pic.twitter.com/8s3HL8FfKT — John Ñique (@ZzRonyto123Hs) January 13, 2017

As Perez Hilton reports, Jaden Smith took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to share those (apparently confused) feelings with the world. Jaden said he was sitting at the DMV while speaking and emoting to his Instagram followers and famous father, Will Smith. In the several minute long display of likely existential crisis, Jaden claims that he has “failed straight up,” adding that he has plans to move away from Los Angeles and all the drama and “bad things” the city has to offer.

“It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I’ve failed straight up. Everybody follow your heart, you know what I’m saying? Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be. I’m about to move out of LA. There’s a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself. Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there’s nobody really here that’s like supporting the youth or the youth’s creativity.”

Ultimately, Jaden deleted his rant from Instagram, but not before it went down in Internet history.

Jaden Smith, who has made a name and fortune for himself with his sometimes controversial, gender-bending personal style, also spoke directly to his millions of Instagram followers that he has big plans for the new year. Plans, that, according to Jaden Smith, include bigger and better things than designing clothing and making music.

“Really, really dope inspirational stuff… that’s beyond music and clothes.”

As AOL News reports, Jaden has made a huge name for himself in both the fashion and music industries, recently dropping a new music video for the song “Fallen,” as well as continuing to make clothes that appeal to the “misfits” of the world.

Jaden Smith’s clothing line, MSFTSrep is marketed to the “boy that wants to wear a skirt,” or “the girl that wants to be a tomboy.”

“It’s pronounced ‘misfits.’ I took the ‘I’ out of ‘misfits’ because we’re a team and there is no ‘I’ in team. It’s a place for the lost kids and everyone to go, and something for them to have…[MSFTS is for] the girl that wants to be a tomboy or the boy that wants to wear a skirt, and people try to condemn. We’re here for you. Tell us your stories. If someone at your school’s trying to pick on you, it doesn’t matter because Jaden Smith’s got your back.”

"Why aren't people instagram living to cure cancer right now?" – Jaden Smith — La La Land Fan Accou (@MrMiddleParting) January 12, 2017

Jaden smith getting deep on instagram live — mushroom (@mcronshaw) January 11, 2017

@TheShadeRoom The life of a rich kid ???? #RichKidProblems — Clora Smith (@ThatsSoClora) January 13, 2017

As for boys wearing skirts, Jaden Smith has made a huge name for himself by doing just that. Once, Jaden even showed up to a high school prom wearing one. His flirtation with clothes traditionally intended for the ladies even allowed Jaden to become Louis Vuitton’s womenswear collection’s first male model.

Despite his controversial (to some) clothing choices, Jaden has been incredibly successful in his own right. The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith just turned 18-years-old last summer, and he’s already a noted actor, accomplished musical artist, model and fashion designer.

Jaden Smith Posts Instagram Live Meltdown About Leaving L.A. To Find "Happiness": The 18… https://t.co/jtQTgz8XZJ — MennyB (@MennyBMusic) January 13, 2017

While he’s known for his quirks and eccentricities, Jaden Smith is far more than just a typical decedent of lauded Hollywood royalty, too. In addition to his artistic pursuits, Jaden is also out to change the world in bigger, more substantive ways. At the end of 2016, Jaden Smith rolled out his ambitious JUST Water project, which focuses on “responsibly sourced” individual-serving waters in cardboard bottles. The purpose? To cut down on destructive plastic waste.

“The plastic, that’s the issue. I want to create a bottle of water that is made from renewable resources, that is not made from plastic, that you don’t need fracking, that you don’t need petroleum, that you don’t need to go to war for this bottle of water.”

Jaden Smith’s JUST Water led to the teen being honored at the Power of Young Hollywood ceremony last August.

Love how @officialjaden ended his speech about making a sustainable water bottle #PowerofYoungHollywood pic.twitter.com/nEcgC58oqP — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) August 17, 2016

Considering all he has going for him, fans are truly wondering what led Jaden Smith to have his Instagram Live mini-meltdown earlier this week. Jaden (as usual) kept his speech on the esoteric side, so it’s hard to figure out what he possibly could have done that would force him to tell his famous dad that he’d “failed straight up.”

One Day Imma Leave LA The City Of Death And Decay — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) January 12, 2017

I Cried Last Night — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) January 11, 2017

What do you think? Did Jaden Smith cross a line that could force him out of Los Angeles, as he claimed in his Instagram Live video? Or do you think that it’s possible that the world simply witnessed Jaden Smith, an impressionable teen (despite his fame) cracking a bit under the pressure of just being Jaden Smith?

[Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Image]