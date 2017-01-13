‘Goblin’ Episode 13 Recap & News: Korean Drama Extended With Special Interim Episode

Goblin fans will be treated to a special episode on January 14 in place of a supposed Episode 14 slot. Unlike the special episode presented by The Legend of the Blue Sea over a week ago, which only consisted of a review of the past 13 episodes, Goblin will instead dedicate the special screening to explain the complexities in the relationships of its characters.

According to a statement released by tvN on January 11, “Episode 13 marks the beginning of the climax in the story. Because the drama has taken on new challenges like adding in fantasy, romance, themes about life and death, there have been several predictions about the story’s ending.”

In a report from Soompi, the K-drama’s network wanted its viewers to enjoy the remaining episodes by providing an “insight into the characters’ intertwined fates.”

This means that Episode 14 will be pushed back another week, and Episode 15 and 16 will be aired in succession on January 21.

Previous reports that Gong Yoo fell ill while filming the K-drama have been debunked by a report from Drama Fever. According to the rumor, the actor in the titular role of Goblin was rushed to the hospital due to fatigue. However, Gong’s agency cleared the rumors and assured his fans that although he might be tired, he has no severe health issues.

“Chinese fans showed concerns and wrote on SNS that Gong Yoo does not look too well. A Chinese media outlet then reported about Gong Yoo’s health issues, but currently he’s doing his best to film Goblin.”

Episode 13 has been particularly explosive, with the Grim Reaper finally getting all his memories back as the King Wang Yeo. He realized that he has been the cause of Kim Shin’s misery and immortality. Knowing this, the loyal former warrior has nothing but thoughts of vengeance in his heart for the Grim Reaper, who has become his friend.

But there’s a more formidable enemy they must face, and it is the other missing soul, the eunuch Park Joong Won. In the previous episode, it was revealed that the Goblin is unable to kill the demon with his sword. Since the Grim Reaper hasn’t gotten his memories back yet, he is powerless as well, since he doesn’t know the eunuch’s name. In order for a grim reaper to claim a soul, it was essential for them to call out the person’s name three times.

One question that Ji Eun Tak and Goblin had was why Park Joong Won surfaced after 900 years to haunt them. On the other hand, how the missing soul has gone under the radar for hundreds of years puzzles the other Grim Reapers as well. It turns out that the missing soul has managed to survive by feeding on the living’s negative emotions, which then transformed into evil actions. He even possesses the bodies of humans in order to do evil deeds.

Unfortunately, this ability to possess humans was part of his plan to get his own revenge on Kim Shin. During the Goryeo era, his ambition to control King Wang Yeo failed when the young queen died. Ridden with guilt, Wang Yeo only faded into a useless king who lived in guilt and misery during his reign. The greatest sin he committed in his lifetime that made him into a reaper was when he took his own life.

Park Joong Won knew about Goblin’s bride, and his plan all along was to possess Eun-tak’s body and pull the sword himself. This would, of course, lead to Goblin’s demise.

The latest episode has showcased Lee Dong Wook’s versatility as an actor as a tormented Grim Reaper without his memories and later as a miserable and broken king. The Hallyu star recently went viral when a photo of him from 2015 surfaced online. The photo featured an unrecognizable Dong-wook with blonde hair. The shots were from the actor’s modeling stint for PAT brand. Comments from fans include the actor not looking like a Grim Reaper at all, but rather a vampire. This resulted in fan speculations that producers will probably take notice and come up with a fantasy vampire drama for the actor.

But for now, three episodes remain for Goblin, and fans should enjoy the final moments of the Grim Reaper while it lasts.

Goblin Episode 14 airs on tvN on January 20.

[Featured Image by tvN]