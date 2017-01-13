Kim Kardashian Allegedly ‘Terrified’ Of Kanye West & Ready For Divorce, ‘This Isn’t What She Signed Up For’ Source Claims

Kim Kardashian is allegedly still “terrified” of Kanye West and his mental state following his November hospitalization amid reports she’s supposedly “done” with her husband and their two year marriage and ready for a divorce.

That’s according to a report by Life & Style, who’s claiming that a divorce could be on the cards for Kim and Kanye in 2017 as the couple’s new normal allegedly isn’t what she signed up for when she and West married in Florence, Italy, back in 2014.

“This isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye. She’s done,” a Kardashian insider claimed of Kim’s apparent plans to file for divorce after just over two years of marriage, which comes shortly after West and Kardashian suffered a seriously dramatic 2016 that included Kim’s Paris robbery and Kanye’s hospitalization.

Though West appears to have returned to a somewhat more quiet life after publicly ranting and exhibiting some pretty bizarre behavior in 2016, a source continued to the site that Kardashian is supposedly still “terrified” that Kanye could once again spiral out of control following his recent breakdown amid reports Kardashian may already have met with a divorce lawyer.

“Kim is terrified of her husband’s unstable behavior,” an insider alleged amid the rampant divorce rumors constantly swirling around Kim and Kanye, “and she wants a divorce after only two years of marriage.”

“She’s ready to divorce him,” added the source of Kardashian’s supposed plans to end her marriage to West.

Though Kim and Kanye have not officially commented on the rumors, this is just one of a slew of reports in recent weeks to suggest that Kardashian and West, who have two children together, could be heading for divorce in 2017.

Radar Online have also alluded to trouble in paradise for Kim and Kanye, reporting back in December that Kardashian and West have supposedly been living “completely separate lives” following West’s breakdown and subsequent hospitalization, which is when the divorce rumors seriously ramped up.

A Kardashian source claimed at the time that Kim Kardashian has been telling friends that she thinks Kanye West has become “a completely different person than the man that she married” in recent months and even alleged that Kim had been advised to stay away from West in recent weeks as she continued to recover from her robbery.

“Kim’s therapist and her psychiatrist told her that it is really not healthy for her to be around Kanye like this,” an insider alleged back in December, though the couple have since been spotted together on a handful of occasions while Kim has also posted numerous photos of West and their two children online since returning to social media. “She said they believe that it is not at all conducive to her own recovery process.”

But despite the reports claiming that Kardashian had been advised to stay away from West last month, Kim and Kanye have been out and about together in 2017 though Radar Online recently claimed that the couple did not appear to be having the best time together during a recent date night.

As the divorce speculation continues, the site reported that Kim and Kanye were spotted on a date night together in Bel Air on January 9 but supposedly did not appear to be enjoying each other’s company.

Claiming that Kim appeared “sullen” and Kanye supposedly “glum” during their night out together, an onlooker stated that the husband and wife allegedly “barely talked to each other at all” and claimed that Kim was “on her phone the entire time” while dining at the sushi restaurant.

But while various sources have been alluding to a possible divorce, which would make three for Kardashian, a source close to the Kardashian family told Radar Online that Kim is actually not considering a divorce from Kanye, at least not right now.

“Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce,” an insider said in a contrasting report. “So at the moment, that is not an option.”

The divorce speculation first ran wild back in December after Us Weekly quoted a Kardashian source as admitting that Kim supposedly “wants a divorce” following West’s hospitalization.

What do you think of conflicting reports about a possible Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]