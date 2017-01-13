Serena Williams Has Finally Found Her Ideal Match

On the tennis court, Serena Williams has won many matches with her agility, power, and athleticism. Now, she is engaged to her ideal match, Alexis Ohanian, who cofounded Reddit, a popular social media site, with Steve Huffman in 2005. Ever since 2015, Williams and Ohanian have been dating, and Williams announced the good news about her engagement in a Reddit post.

Serena Williams, a true champion, has been playing tennis ever since she was four years old along with her sister, Venus Williams. The two Williams sisters have displayed a magical type of sister power on the tennis courts, as well as outside of the tennis world. Both Serena and Venus live together in Palm Beach, Florida with their two dogs; a Jack Russell terrier and a Maltese.

As a professional athlete, Serena has had many good years. In 1999, she became the second African-American woman to win the US Open Grand Slam singles tournament. In 2002, both of the Williams sisters won their first Wimbledon title. Serena also won the US Open, French Open and the Wimbledon in 2002. She even beat her sister Venus, who was the previous no. 1 woman’s tennis player in the world, becoming the new champion and top ranked woman player.

Have you ever wondered how Serena got the title, “Serena Slam?” In 2003, Serena beat her sister, Venus, in the Australian Open and managed victories at all of the Grand Slam singles tournaments. In 2009, Serena also made Grand Slam history as she won five Grand Slam titles for a career total total of 23 Grand Slam victories. With all of her Grand Slam titles, she became the queen of tennis again in 2009 and earned the rank of no. 1 woman’s tennis player in the world.

During several Olympic Games, both Serena and Venus certainly brought the gold home. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, both Serena and Venus won gold medals in doubles. In the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Serena won the gold medal in the singles. As an Olympic team, Serena and Venus won a record three doubles gold medals.

Throughout her glorious career, Serena has not only demonstrated physical strength on the tennis court, but she has shown amazing emotional strength as well. At the age of 31, she became the oldest no. 1 player in 2013 and proved that age is just a number.

The story of the success of Serena and Venus was driven by the love of their father, Richard Williams, who pushed both of them to do their best as athletes. Ever since they were little girls, he saw the potential that both girls had. Despite many obstacles, they both succeeded in a sport that once dominated by white women. Both Serena and Venus owe their success not only to all of their sacrifice, but also to the father whose love was the factor that pushed them to be better than ever before. Their amazing story proves that the love of family can make any dream come true.

Outside of the tennis courts, Serena is a business tycoon like her future husband, Ohanian. According to Forbes, her net worth was $150 million in 2016. In 2004, she started Aneres, her own clothing line and a collection of handbags and jewelry. Serena and Venus Williams have both written books. In 2009, Serena wrote, On the Line, which was her first autobiography. Serena has deals with Nike and a clothing line with the Home Shopping Club. Serena and Venus both own a part of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, according to Forbes.

Both Ohanian and Williams are a highly successful couple who have a strong acumen for business. Their marriage may very well be a match made in heaven.