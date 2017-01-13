WWE News: Triple H Discusses Chances Of NJPW Star Kenny Omega Joining WWE

Despite all the talk about WWE having what could be an unprecedented amount of talent in its roster, there are many people who would still like to see Kenny Omega in WWE. And based on some of his most recent comments, it looks like the company’s EVP of Talent, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, is one of those people.

Earlier this month, New Japan Pro Wrestling standout Kenny Omega took part in an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 11, competing against reigning champion Kazuchika Okada in a near-47-minute match that’s drawn rave reviews from the likes of Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

In a Facebook post, Foley commented that Omega vs. Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 set the bar “very high” as an instant 2017 match of the year candidate, while putting over Omega as one of the best performers in all of professional wrestling.

“Kenny Omega is out of this world. He might be the perfect combination of wrestler/sports entertainer in the business.”

Since that Wrestle Kingdom 11 match, in which he failed to beat Okada despite all his best efforts, there has been a lot of speculation that Kenny Omega might join WWE. PWInsider compiled a series of tweets from the 33-year-old Canadian wrestler, where he announced that he needs to think his future over, but he doesn’t have any future plans. Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that Omega’s current deal with NJPW expires on January 31.

“I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. There is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I’m weighing all options. I’ve a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support.”

Further fueling the fire that Kenny Omega may be headed to WWE were multiple social media posts from John Cena, in which the longtime WWE Superstar posted a photo of Omega on Instagram, followed by another photo, this time featuring another Kenny in the form of the South Park character. He then shared a photo of the letter “O,” then an image of the video game character MegaMan, although Forbes opined that the posts probably “mean nothing” and are merely Cena’s way of entertaining himself.

John Cena may or may not be trolling “smart mark” fans in the same way he teased a CM Punk return that never happened. But another mainstay of WWE, Triple H, was definitely serious when he told ESPN that he’s interested in signing Kenny Omega to WWE once his NJPW contract is up.

“If somebody is talented as a performer and they want to come work for the WWE, if they want to come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they want to come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board. To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent — Am I interested in them? — the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested.”

If Omega does sign a deal with WWE, this won’t be the first time he does so as he had briefly worked in the company’s Deep South Wrestling developmental territory from 2005 to 2006. ESPN wrote that he had been “critical” of the company since then, and Kenny did tell Sports Illustrated prior to Wrestle Kingdom 11 that he would rather be the “legend that never stepped foot in WWE.” But with Triple H giving his endorsement, it won’t be surprising if WWE has made some efforts to win Omega over.

That said, the best thing to do may be to wait and see if all those Kenny Omega/WWE rumors are accurate, but as WrestlingNews.co wrote, Kenny is playing it coy, as the possibility that he may have re-signed with NJPW all along does also loom large as the end of his current contract approaches.

