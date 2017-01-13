Duggar Family Member Getting Married: What Extended Family Member Is Tying The Knot Now?

The news is out, and another Duggar family member is getting married, but it is an extended family member and not one of the Duggar girls or boys just yet. Fans would love to hear that John-David has found love or that Joy-Anna Duggar is tying the knot with her new boyfriend. Jinger Duggar recently got married, but this time around it is one of Anna Duggar’s sisters that will be tying the knot. Radar Online shared the news about Anna’s sister getting engaged and what is going on.

Anna Duggar’s sister Susanna Keller is now engaged! On Saturday, Susanna, and her boyfriend went out to dinner. It was their two-year anniversary, and he popped the question. The two have been together for two years already. A source went on to share saying, “Anna called Susanna to tell her she is happy for her. Everyone has said they are happy for her, but it doesn’t seem like Susanna’s parents, or Anna, will actually come to the wedding.” This is really sad if the family isn’t there for the big day.

The entire Duggar family lives a very strict religious life, and Anna’s family lives the same way. It turns out that Susanna doesn’t exactly live the same way and because of this everyone isn’t on board with her marriage. The source went on to say, “Susanna’s dad sent her a letter detailing what she needs to do in order for him to be in attendance. It read like a check list! Stop fornicating and ask God for forgiveness was at the top.” Right now, it would be really shocking if anyone shows up for their wedding from Anna’s family or from Susann’s family. It is really sad to hear that her family might not be there. There are other people in their family that don’t live the same lifestyle. They have always accepted Amy Duggar King regardless of the fact that she did things like kiss before marriage and admits to cussing now and then. Amy is on the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her husband Dillon King.

#HappyMothersDay to all the Moms out there — even Moms of pre-born lil ones! #prolifegen A photo posted by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on May 10, 2015 at 5:18pm PDT

The Hollywood Gossip shared a bit about Anna’s sister Susanna back in 2015. Susanna gave birth to her first child while she was not married. Of course, the Duggar family isn’t okay with someone doing this because they don’t believe in sex before marriage at all. At the time, a source revealed that Jill Duggar Dillard wasn’t allowed to help Susanna give birth due to this issue. A source said, “Jill was very excited to assist Susanna through the birth. Michelle and Jim Bob, however, wouldn’t let her participate [in the birth]. They thought Jill shouldn’t be exposed to an unmarried mother in that condition.”

It will be interesting to see if Anna Duggar’s sister is able to get her family to show up at the big wedding. It would be great for Susanna if her family was there by her side for her big day. Only time will tell if they decide to go, but they might not share anything about it in the future.

Are you surprised to hear that Anna Duggar’s sister is getting married? Who do you think will be the next Duggar family member to tie the knot? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they return to TLC on January 16. This new season is going to be a great one.

