GD X Taeyang: BIGBANG K-Pop Idols To Make A Comeback With Dual Solo Albums In First Half Of 2017

At this moment, Big Bang — the popular boy band considered the most popular K-pop act under YG Entertainment — is finishing up their post-release promotions for MADE: The Full Album. Their third Korean full-length studio album was one of the most successful albums of any K-pop act in 2016. It reached number one on the Japan Weekly Digital Albums chart on Oricon, South Korean Weekly albums chart on Gaon, US Heatseekers Albums on Billboard, and US World Albums on Billboard. As for sales, it sold over 100,000 copies in South Korea, about 4,000 copies in the United States, almost 10,000 copies in Japan, and almost 2.5 million copies in China.

Needless to say but Big Bang ended their 2016 on a high note. And with their post-release promotions moving over into the next year which concluded with “0.To.10 Finale in Seoul,” it looks like they are starting their 2017 on a high note too.

The question that needs to be asked is what will Big Bang do in 2017 now that its oldest member T.O.P. has reached the max age in which to serve conscription or his two years of mandatory military service? It is possible that Big Bang might go on hiatus, but that does not mean individual members will sit around and do nothing. With that in mind, it looks like G-Dragon and Taeyang — the two members of Big Bang known collectively as GD X Taeyang — will be making a comeback in the first half of 2017. However, it will be solo comebacks for each of them separately.

Two separate announcements by YG Entertainment were made on the upcoming solo comebacks for both G-Dragon and Taeyang, as reported by AllKpop. Given the fact G-Dragon is the leader and one of the most popular K-pop idols in the industry today, his announcement came first after Korean news outlets reported on his solo plans.

“G-Dragon is planning for a solo comeback and concert in the first half of the year. However, the exact time frame has yet to be confirmed.”

In less than 24 hours after YG Entertainment confirmed G-Dragon’s solo comeback, Korean news outlets reported that Taeyang will also be making a solo comeback. They also added that both G-Dragon and Taeyang were not just working on their respective solo comebacks, but plan to do solo concerts too. This revelation of course caused YG Entertainment to respond, confirming Taeyang’s solo comeback in a statement very similar to the one they gave for G-Dragon.

“G-Dragon and Taeyang are both planning for their solo comebacks. The exact time has not been decided on yet.”

To be frank, solo comebacks for the members of Big Bang make sense. T.O.P. already knows what his duties will be as part of the Korean military. He will be a conscripted police officer starting in February. With him gone, Big Bang concerts would not be the same.

With confirmation that both G-Dragon and Taeyang would be making solo comebacks, many K-pop fans — especially those who are V.I.P.s (official fan club of Big Bang) — wondered if GD X Taeyang (GDYB) would also make a comeback. If we do not include the special song “Mapsosa” featuring Kwanghee which was made for popular K-variety show Infinite Challenge, they only have one single album, Good Boy featuring the title track song of the same name. That was released three years ago back in 2014 so they are way overdue for a comeback. Unfortunately, there is no news of GD X Taeyang making a comeback anytime soon, but it might be possible in the latter half of 2017 just before G-Dragon and Taeyang serve their mandatory military service.

We will keep K-pop fans, especially V.I.P. updated when G-Dragon and Taeyang start releasing pre-release promotions for their solo comebacks. Until then, we can all enjoy MADE: The Full Album which features all the released songs in the “MADE” Series and three new songs, “FXXK It,” “Girlfriend,” and “The Last Dance.”

