‘Fixer Upper’ Season 4, Episode 11: ‘A Veteran Home Makeover’ Recap — A Bittersweet Episode For Husband Of Sherry Graham

Fixer Upper Season 4, Episode 11 was a bittersweet episode for a Vietnam veteran by the name of Bill Graham as his wife Sherry did not live long enough to see the episode air on television.

Sherry and her husband Vietnam veteran Bill Graham had been married for 45 years, according to KWTX.

“She was a pretty woman,” Graham said describing his wife Sherry as he looked at a photograph of her during an interview with KWTX.

“She had lung cancer and they cured the lung cancer and they thought she was cancer-free. But, they did the last test and it was in her back and her liver. And the doctor was up-front. He gave her six months and she lasted two. When she got out of the hospital for the last time, she said ‘Don’t ever take me back, right here is where I want to be.’ And that’s where she died. Right there. Right next to my bed.”

At the age of 69, Sherry Graham passed away on October 31 of last year. She was surrounded by all of her family members in a house that – thanks to Season 4, Episode 11 – is a house millions of Fixer Upper fans are familiar with.

In what is being described as a bittersweet episode, Bill got the chance to see his wife Sherry one more time by watching the episode titled “A Veteran Home Makeover.” While Sherry Graham did not live long enough to see Season 4, Episode 11 of Fixer Upper air on television, she did live long enough to see the finished product of the home. Sherry’s husband Bill referred to the home as a “labor of love.”

Sherry Graham was too sick to watch the transformation of her and Bill’s home during the actual renovation. Sherry, however, was there for the big reveal of the finished product. Bill recalled that his wife wasn’t getting around so well when they were shooting the episode. He mentioned that Fixer Upper fans who watched Season 4, Episode 11 may notice that Sherry wasn’t “getting around well.”

“She was actually in St. Catherine’s in rehab but they let her out long enough to do the reveal. When she saw the house for the first time, every room she went in she was saying ‘Oh my gosh!’ It meant everything to her. She was very appreciative of everything. Her words were ‘I can’t believe they picked us.’ It’s like the lotto. Somebody wins it so we got lucky.”

Per ESPN, Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III put down his football and picked up a hammer to team up with Chip and Joanna Gaines for Season 4, Episode 11 titled “A Veteran Home Makeover”.

Robert Griffin III’s foundation called “Family of 3” had been looking for local veterans to help. When he learned about Bill and his wife Sherry Graham, they seemed like an obvious choice. Sherry’s husband Bill had severed nearly four decades in the Army and National Guard. Bill served in both Vietnam and Germany. Graham had received a number of awards including the Army Achievement Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars.

Due to his exposure to Agent Orange, Graham had developed prostate cancer and stenosis of the spine. When Robert Griffin III learned of Bill and Sherry Graham, he was excited to be able to make their home more accessible to Bill.

Robert Griffin III even stopped by the hospital for a surprise visit to meet Sherry Graham during the renovation. During Fixer Upper Season 4, Episode 11, Chip and Joanna Gaines were able to work with Robert Griffin III to renovate the house of Bill and Sherry Graham thanks to a number of local business businesses. With the all of the help Chip and Joanna received, they were able to nearly double the living space Bill and Sherry had.

The improvements made to the home made life much easier for Sherry and their son Billy as well. The renovations made it possible for Sherry to get around the home while using her walker. Even Billy – Sherry’s son – commented on how much of a difference the renovations made on his mother’s life.

“For the short time mom was here, you wouldn’t believe the difference it made. She was on a walker, so the hallways and the doors were wider and that made it a lot easier for her.”

