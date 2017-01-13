Ageism is still rampant across America

Most of us have faced a job loss at some point in our lives. Even though there are more ways than ever to find a job via the internet, it is still difficult to secure employment. We may have to settle for a job that is available and fits our abilities as well as our qualifications rather than vying for the job of our dreams. At any age, finding a job is difficult, but it becomes even harder after we reach the age of 40 and above.

Some companies just love older workers, for they have more experience and can serve as a catalyst for younger workers. Other businesses still prefer to hire younger workers, especially for those positions that are physically demanding.

An ideal workforce is a combination of people of all age who work together to make a company better than it was before. It is a shame when a qualified candidate is denied a position due to ageism. It is not only a loss for the candidate but for the company as well. With all of their experience and wisdom, older employees can add so much to the workforce.

Today more seniors are working than ever before. With the high cost of living, many cannot not simply live on their social security checks or their pensions. Many seniors have faced ageism, so they look for work in companies who are willing to hire older workers.

Despite the glitz and glamour of Hollywood that covers up the flaws of the famous and makes everyone look more youthful, actors and actresses age just like we do, and they face even more discrimination than the rest of us. The law AB 1687 states that businesses must remove birthdays and the age of their clients if they do not consent to it. The IMDb Pro, a site that helps to recruit potential actors and actresses for roles, has not removed the birthdays and ages of their clients. The IMDb Pro, which is currently in court battle with the state of California that instituted the law 1687, claims that removing factual information about their clients violates the First Amendment.

If the IMDb Pro continues to violate the law AB 1687, they could face hefty fines and irrevocable damage to their site. Struggling actors and actresses need to have their birthdays and ages removed from their IMDb Pro profile in order to at least have a chance to succeed in the very competitive profession of acting. Even if an actor or actress is very talented, if they are over the age of 4o or above, a recruiter is very unlikely to call them for a potential role.

There are actors and actresses who do not have to hide their age since they already made it big in the industry. There are many A-Listers in the acting business, and some of these include Julia Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg and Robert Redford.

Julia Roberts, one of the sweetest actresses in Hollywood, was born on October 28, 1967. At the age of 49, she still has a strong career in Hollywood. In the 1989 movie, Steel Magnolias, Roberts was nominated for an Academy Award. In the 1990 movie, Pretty Woman she gives a charming performance and captures the heart of a playboy. Her most critically acclaimed performance was in the 2001 movie, Erin Brockovich where she won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Whoopi Goldberg, who is outspoken, intelligent and feisty, was born on November 13, 1955. Now at 62 years old she is not only known for her acting, but she was also the most distinguished and popular lady on The View. In the 1990 film Ghost, Whoopi gave such an exceptional performance as a spiritual medium that she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Robert Redford, the charming actor turned environmentalist, who has devoted his life to acting, was born on August 18, 1936. At the age of 80, he still has the stamina of a young person. In the 1974 film All the President’s Men, Robert stars as Bob Woodward with Dustin Hoffman in the role of Carl Bernstein. Redford gives an outstanding performance as one of the journalists, who used the power of the pen, to bring down President Nixon due to the Watergate Scandal. We will never forget the dashing Robert Redford and Barbara Streisand in the romantic 1973 film, The Way We Were as both of them made movie magic together.