‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Order Of Rose Ceremony Eliminations After Episode 3 Of Nick Viall’s Season

Yes, Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor is already in full swing, and two episodes are out of the way. By the time Monday evening rolls around, the third episode will be out of the way and the number of women in the competition will have already been cut in half from 30 at the start to 15. The rose ceremony eliminations are usually the most dramatic moments of the show and full of anxiety, but who goes home when?

It is now time to see which women will be sent home by Nick and when they will be eliminated for the rest of the season following Episode 3. Sometimes, a rose ceremony isn’t even needed because Nick takes it upon himself to send them home early.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

As always, Reality Steve has the scoop on this entire season of The Bachelor, just as he has with past seasons of the show and The Bachelorette. He’s always on top of who gets a rose, who doesn’t get a rose, and who is being enough of a drama queen to get sent home randomly.

Episode 4 — January 23

Astrid Loch

Sarah Vendal

Next week, things are made quite easy for Viall, as he will eliminate two women at the rose ceremony, and things shouldn’t be too dramatic. Don’t worry, though, that will change quickly.

Down to 13 women

Episode 5 — January 30

Alexis Waters

Josephine Tutman

Jaimi King

Taylor Nolan

During the two-on-one date with Nick in New Orleans, Taylor is advised that she is being set home, and it seems as if she takes it rather hard too. Later on in the show, there will be a rose ceremony which will see three more ladies sent home.

Down to Nine women

Episode 6 — February 6

Danielle Lombard

Whitney Fransway

Jasmine Goode

Well, there will not be a rose ceremony at all in episode 6 of The Bachelor, and it is due to all three of those eliminated, being sent home during their dates.

Down to Six women

Episode 7 — February 13

Kristina Schulman

Danielle Maltby

Both women are sent home early again this week, and that means another episode where Nick will not hold a rose ceremony, as one isn’t necessary.

Down to Four women

Episode 8 — February 20: Hometown Dates

The so-called villain of the season may have missed the rose ceremony elimination in Episode 3 due to being too drunk, but she still outlasts a lot of other women. Corinne makes it far on this season with Viall and keeps on getting rose after rose, but she won’t make it all the way.

Corinne Olympios

Down to Three women

Episode 9 — February 27: Overnight Fantasy Suite Dates

Rachel Lindsay

Down to Two women

Episode 10 — March 6: The “Women Tell All” Special

As always, this is one of the most fun episodes in the season as Viall will come face-to-face with many of the ladies he sent home. There will be no rose ceremony elimination this week.

Episode 11 — March 13: Season Finale

With only two women remaining for Nick to choose from, he has to send someone home, and it will be the following woman.

Raven Gates

Vanessa Grimaldi is going to be the last woman standing, and Nick Viall will choose her for his final rose of the season. Many are wondering if this is a match made in heaven, and post-taping interviews with the leading man on The Bachelor have him saying he has found true love.

He did tell the Hollywood Reporter that he “definitely found love,” and it seems as if the fourth time was indeed the charm. Still, there is a lot of time left until the live “After the Final Rose” special on ABC, and anything can happen by then.

Please remember that the dates listed for each episode are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place.

Is it ever really possible to find true love on a reality show? Now, looking back at seasons of the past, it isn’t impossible, but it doesn’t happen very often. Nick Viall may have found it with Vanessa Grimaldi on the 2017 season of The Bachelor, but there is still a lot more time in life to live together and learn about one another. Rose ceremony eliminations may have brought Viall down to just one woman, but is she really the one?

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]