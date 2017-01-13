Stassi Schroeder Dating: Is ‘Timber Creek Lodge’ Star Mark Milburn The Lucky Guy?

Stassi Schroeder has often talked about how she’s a strong woman, who doesn’t hang around guys who don’t appreciate her. While it took her a long time to finally ditch Jax Taylor on the earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules, it sounds like she’s learning to love herself and leave relationships behind that are not good for her. And maybe that’s why this recent breakup from Patrick Meagher has been so tough on her. As she explained on Vanderpump Rules this season, they had broken up and gotten back together several times and she was frustrated and confused about the constant rollercoaster.

According to a new Bravo report, Stassi Schroeder is now revealing that she’s exploring other options. Of course, Schroeder was open to meeting guys during the girls trip to Montauk this past summer, where she talked to some local New Yorkers. And some of the guys she was speaking to are now stars of Bravo‘s new show, Summer House. However, it isn’t one of these guys who has her attention.

This week, Stassi Schroeder visited Watch What Happens Live and she filmed the show alongside Mark Milburn, who is one of the stars of Bravo‘s new show Timber Creek Lodge. It appears that the two could not be more different; an adventurer, who spends his time in Canada and entertains rich people in the Canadian wilderness, and a glam girl living in Los Angeles, who is obsessed with white wine and fried goat cheese balls. But Andy Cohen tried to hook them up and it sounds like they may have exchanged numbers during their appearance.

While Mark tried to respect Stassi Schroeder, she had no problem admitting that they had exchanged phone numbers and that she tried to get him to come out and party with her. Apparently, they were both attracted to one another and Andy wanted to make something happen between them.

“It was a great night on Watch What Happens Live for sure. Stassi is a very beautiful woman for sure and [has] an incredible smile, so it’s fun to see electricity or sparks that could have been there,” Mark told Bravo after his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, adding, “I don’t know if it was [a love connection] in the moment, but we’ll see what happens.”

“Those are good questions, to a degree,” Mark continued, adding, “There’s definitely some things that I was surprised that we had in common, but I was also kind of excited about those.”

Even though they could not be more different, it sounds like Milburn was surprised at how much these two had in common. Stassi Schroeder didn’t open up about her feelings for Mark, but she share that she did get his number and did try to get him to come out.

“Mark and I exchanged numbers. He was supposed to come meet all of us out last night, but I guess he had an early wakeup call, so that didn’t happen. But you never know,” Stassi Schroeder explained to Bravo after her appearance, adding that they had been out once before, sharing, “Everyone’s obsessed with this. My friends are pressuring me, so I will be honest. Whenever anybody pressures me to do anything, I run in the opposite direction. So Mark is a very handsome, nice, awesome dude, but because everybody is wanting me to do this, it’s making me be like, no.”

Do you think Stassi Schroeder should start dating another Bravo star? Do you think it would be wise for her to go after someone like Mark, who hooked up with a fellow employee on Timber Creek Lodge?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]