Rihanna Throwing Shade At Drake On Instagram? ‘Love On The Brain’ Singer Seemingly Disses Ex Amid J.Lo Dating Rumors

Rihanna and Drake may have never publicly confirmed the nature of their rumored relationship, but now that Drake has been seen getting cozy with singer Jennifer Lopez, is Rihanna taking to Instagram to throw a bit of shade at her former rumored beau? According to fans on social media, it looks like Rihanna may have taken a jab at Drake and his love for pro athletes after taking to Instagram to comment on a post shared by her best friend, Melissa Forde.

The rumored shade began on Wednesday after Melissa Forde took to Instagram to share a text post that reads, “Your #MCM be knocking over girls in the VIP to stand next to rappers,” prompting Rihanna to reply to her BFF’s post on Friday with the comment, “*crying emoji* and athletes,” Baller Alert reports.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- ???????????? #rihanna #commentcreepin A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 13, 2017 at 4:58am PST

While neither Rihanna nor Forde named anyone specifically in the comment section of the post, it didn’t take long for fans to begin weighing in with their thoughts on Rihanna’s shade-throwing comment, with the majority of fans alleging that Rih’s comment was a direct jab at Drake given the rapper’s affinity for hanging out with professional athletes.

“Google ‘Drake and athletes’ and see what comes up *skull emoji*,” one fan suggested in response to the rumors suggesting that Rihanna’s comment was aimed at Drake while another fan added, “Drake loves some NBA players. Lol.”

However, other fans were quick to come to Drake’s defense by suggesting that Forde’s post could have been aimed at a plethora of people, while others suggested that Drake is too famous to want to be “knocking over girls in the VIP” to stand next to any rapper or athlete.

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. really are good friends pic.twitter.com/aYpqbaU0fA — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 7, 2016

“Drake don’t knock over women to stand next to another he the biggest in the game but men’s and womens knock over people to stand next to him so she wasn’t talking about Drake I think she was talking about Soulja boy,” one fan pointed out in the comment section of Forde’s post while another added, “This applies to most males *laughing-crying emoji*.”

While it’s unclear if Rihanna intended to throw shade at Drake with her Instagram comment, fans appear to be convinced that Rih and Drake are no longer on good terms since the “Too Good” rapper has been seen getting close to Jennifer Lopez as of late, even igniting romance rumors with the songstress amid reports that Drake bought J.Lo a $100,000 diamond necklace as a New Year’s Eve present.

Drake and J.Lo first ignited romance rumors last month after Drizzy was seen in attendance at one of Lopez’s show-stopping performances in Las Vegas, only further fueling the relationship claims after the duo posed for selfies after Jennifer’s show on December 10.

???? <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

While neither Drake nor Jennifer Lopez has commented on the newly ignited romance claims, with some outlets even suggesting that the romance is fake in order to drive interest around the duo’s rumored upcoming musical collaboration, Drake and Lopez have been spotted together on several different occasions since first sparking dating claims in December.

The dating speculation peaked two weeks ago after Drake took to his personal Instagram account to share a loved-up photo of himself and Jennifer Lopez in a warm embrace, thus prompting Rihanna fans to lash out at Drake and the songstress in the comment section of Drake’s photo.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been keeping a low profile as of late as she continues filming for her role in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film while on location in NYC, having been spotted yesterday donning her headline-making dreadlocks while making her way to the set.

Rihanna leaving her apartment to go on set for Ocean’s 8 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/BbfE7Yvnyu — Rihanna Pedia (@RihannaPedia) January 12, 2017

Earlier this week, Rihanna ignited reunion rumors with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown after she and Breezy were seen leaving NYC nightclub Up&Down within minutes of each other, instantly fueling speculation suggesting that the former on-again, off-again couple may be looking to get back together in the future.

While Brown was seen holding hands with close friend Vanessa Vargas after exiting the club, fans appear to be convinced that Vargas is serving as a cover for a possible Rihanna and Chris Brown reunion, although neither Rihanna nor Chris Brown has commented on the rumors and it’s unclear whether or not the former flames spoke to one another while inside the venue.

What do you think of Rihanna’s comment on Melissa Forde’s Instagram post, was she throwing shade at Drake?

[Featured Image by Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images]