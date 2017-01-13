Danielle Stislicki Update: Father Calls Vigil For Missing Daughter A ‘Homecoming Of Our Hearts’ As Hundreds Attend Emotional Event [Video]

On Thursday night, a vigil was held for missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki. Hundreds of people attended the event in person and even more took part on Facebook. Her family spoke to the listening crowd and expressed how the support they’ve received from the public is heartwarming and comforting.

According to Click On Detroit, the vigil was held in the Redford area, where Danielle and had her family had resided about 10 years ago. Nevertheless, the community remembered and embraced them, attracting over 300 people to the local VFW hall for the emotional event. In addition, as of this writing, over 22,000 people had watched the vigil on Facebook, and that number will likely continue to grow with time.

Danielle’s father, Richard Stislicki, spoke at the vigil and noted the family’s connection to Redford. According to the Detroit Free Press, he said the following to the large crowd present and to those observing online.

I feel this is more of a homecoming than a vigil… Not a homecoming for Danielle, but a homecoming of our hearts. It is a vigil, and we will remain vigilant, and with your help and your support we can make this happen.”

Ann Stislicki, Danielle’s mother, also spoke at the vigil, saying although it is still unknown what happened to Danielle, what is known is “there is an incredible base of wonderful people like you,” according to Click On Detroit.

Ann further emphasized that people continually call Danielle’s family strong, but much of their strength comes from the support of those in the public.

According to the Free Press, Ann said, “When there are moments when you don’t know if you can do it, I feel you’re there holding me up.”

A very emotional moment during the event took place when Redford Township Supervisor Tracey Schultz Kobylarz asked anyone present who had never met Danielle to stand, according to the Free Press. Half of the crowd attending the vigil stood up from their chairs.

One woman, Sheila Queener, expressed that although she didn’t personally know Danielle, the young woman’s story “touched” her and has made a “deep impact” on her, according to the Free Press.

Although not much information regarding the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance has been released by police, DNA tests were reportedly run on a mattress obtained from the home of a security guard who once worked in the same building as the missing woman. This information was obtained by Fox News from an investigator speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Fox News further learned that not only is the mattress taken from the security guard’s home being examined forensically, but three vehicles, including Danielle’s Jeep, are also being tested.

Additionally, according to Fox News, police believe Danielle was kidnapped after leaving her job at MetLife, where she worked with her mother. The official who spoke to the news media outlet stated that although Danielle’s vehicle was found parked in front of her apartment following her disappearance, it is believed she did not drive it there.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex, where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Inside Danielle’s locked Jeep were her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police stated is highly suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five-foot-five and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

At press, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,700, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,700.

The Facebook page titled “Find Danielle Stislicki” is doing just that by featuring photos, missing person posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 3.2 million people have accessed the page, which aims to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

