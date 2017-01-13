Erika Girardi On Dorit Kemsley’s Drama During Game Night: ‘I’ve Heard Some Stories’

Erika Girardi is celebrating plenty of success on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as her husband loves her more than ever and surprised her with a painting for her birthday. She even has several top songs on iTunes. Erika has also become a huge idol for many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers because she’s doing exactly what she wants to do despite being 45 and the mother of a young man. And while Erika didn’t get involved in the drama during the first couple of episodes, Dorit Kemsley did make sure to pull her into the drama over panty-gate.

According to a new Bravo report, Erika Girardi is now sharing her thoughts about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including the new housewife, Eden Sassoon. Girardi may be keeping her distance from new housewives because of the way Dorit handled the entire panty-gate situation, but she revealed that she liked seeing Eden and Lisa Rinna bond over their past experiences with addiction and losing people close to them.

“It’s nice to see Lisa Rinna and Eden having a girl’s lunch. They seem to have a connection and support for one another, which can be hard to find with other women. I would like to applaud Eden’s recovery and her openness to share it. That takes courage,” Erika Girardi explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that it was nice to see the ladies bond with one another.

Interestingly, addiction was a reoccurring theme during Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika Girardi was invited to game night, but she went to the evening with some hesitation. Girardi admits that she had heard stories about past game nights that resulted in yelling, screaming, and some guests storming out of the party.

“I’ve heard some STORIES about Kyle’s game nights, but I’m hoping tonight will be what any game night should be…fun. The night got off to a great start, and I really had a great time with the ladies. I must say, though, I could have sworn that my team won…hmmm. Guess there’s always next year,” Erika Girardi explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that she had heard stories about how the game nights could turn dramatic.

Of course, Girardi is referring to past game nights, including one that happened a few years ago where Brandi Glanville called Kim Richards out for being weird, accusing her of doing crystal meth in the bathroom. While Brandi was incorrect about Kim doing crystal meth, she was right about Richards being under the influence. This was the beginning of Kim’s personal problems being displayed on reality television. But this year, Kim was sober, and the focus appeared to be on Dorit’s panty-gate drama — something Erika Girardi had put to rest.

“Eileen and Lisa R. are trying to clear up some unsettled differences with Dorit, but Dorit is interpreting this as another attack from Eileen. Dorit’s putting her dukes up, and opponents are appearing. She’s loudly defensive, and the heat at this table is now shifting to the unsettled differences between Lisa R. and Kim Richards. These two have a long past of hurt between them, and I think everyone at the table can feel the tension. I was relieved to see that this escalating situation defused,” Erika Girardi explained on her Bravo blog.

What do you think of Erika Girardi’s comments about panty gate? Are you surprised that this drama continues, even though Girardi has expressed her dislike for the way Dorit handled the situation?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]