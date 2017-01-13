WWE News: Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s ‘Monday Night RAW’ Availability As Buildup To Lesnar Vs. Goldberg Continues

WWE fans should be looking forward to much more of Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW than they’re accustomed to as a new report suggests he’ll be on all but one episode of WWE’s flagship show from mid-January to the end of February.

One of the biggest knocks against Lesnar since his return to WWE in 2012 is the fact that he is, in essence, a part-time performer; someone who only shows up for a contracted number of shows instead of appearing on television every week. Yet “The Beast Incarnate” has been a huge draw for WWE, and there’s a good case for his part-time schedule making sense. Since he’s considered a top attraction for the company, the few times fans get to see him on TV or pay-per-view makes those appearances even more special. This was expressed by Bleacher Report in a 2014 op-ed discussing the merits of Lesnar’s WWE schedule.

“Bringing excitement back to the show any time he resurfaces, Lesnar has been a major focal point of programming dating to his incredible return in 2012 and will continue to electrify audiences and instill a sense of legitimacy for as long as he is around.”

But with Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg at Survivor Series 2016 having ended with Goldberg defeating Lesnar in a mere 86 seconds, it would seem that the Beast and his “advocate” Paul Heyman have a lot of work to do to rebuild that mystique, especially with WrestleMania 33 just a few months away. And that may require more promos from Heyman with Brock by his side, and more angles involving Lesnar, especially those that also feature or revolve around Goldberg.

A report from PWInsider confirmed that Brock Lesnar would be on Monday Night RAW for almost every episode of the show from January 16 to February 27. The February 27 RAW may also hint at Lesnar showing up on WWE’s Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place the Sunday after and has Bill Goldberg among the advertised performers, as WrestleZone reported earlier this week. Lesnar isn’t advertised for Fastlane, but his regular appearances in the first quarter of 2017 suggest that he just might make a surprise appearance at WWE’s last RAW-exclusive pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33.

Brock Lesnar, however, won’t be on Monday Night RAW on February 13, as that episode will be coming live from Las Vegas. Due to doping violations from tests taken prior to his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt, Lesnar is serving a one-year suspension levied by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He will, however, be in Brooklyn for the March 20 RAW episode, just two weeks ahead of WrestleMania 33 and a possible third Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at the event.

What does this mean for the Lesnar vs. Goldberg feud going forward? A Thursday report from the Inquisitr suggested that both men will be facing off at Fastlane and not at WrestleMania 33. This could tie in with Brock Lesnar’s more frequent Monday Night RAW appearances, but wouldn’t it be better to have Goldberg wrestle what could be his final match before retiring on WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year? With recent developments having suggested Vince McMahon has nixed a potential Undertaker vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania 33, Vince’s decision might just move Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar to the main event of the ‘Mania card.

A report from Wrestling Inc cited information from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that suggests Lesnar vs. Goldberg is now the most likely main event for WrestleMania 33. If both men do appear on Fastlane, it’s highly possible that the PPV will have Goldberg wrestling someone else per the terms of his three-match WWE deal, with Lesnar getting involved in the match or after the match, so as to tease the potential WrestleMania main event.

Regardless of when Lesnar vs. Goldberg III takes place, the message is clear. Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW will be a thing for the next several weeks.

