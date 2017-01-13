Dorit Kemsley On Erika Girardi Panty Drama: ‘It Feels More Like An Attack’

Dorit Kemsley is brand new to reality television, and she’s learning that some of the things she says and does will be remembered by her co-stars. On one of the first episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit and her husband, PK, attended Lisa Vanderpump’s white party, where they sat down and had drinks with Lisa, Ken Todd, Kyle Richards, and Erika Girardi. During the party, Dorit and her husband learned that Erika wasn’t wearing underwear, and they both claimed they saw her private parts.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley is now revealing that she chose to bring it up with Erika again because she thought it was funny and wanted to handle an awkward situation with humor. But some viewers — and even her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars — thought that she should have talked to Girardi in person and in private about it. Kemsley didn’t think it was a big deal to buy Girardi a pair of panties as a joke. Now, Dorit is learning that she probably shouldn’t have brought up the panty issue again, even though she had no mean intentions.

“I’ve said it a few times now, but I’ll say it one last time. For the record, I never wanted to hurt or shame Erika in any way. I just tried to make light of the situation and be playful. I shouldn’t have talked about buying the panties with the other girls, but no one discouraged me from getting them or even gave Erika the heads up—and these are her friends—so I honestly thought she would find it funny,” Dorit Kemsley explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a shopping trip with Kyle Richards, Dorit reveals that she bought underwear for Erika because she wanted to make fun of her. Maybe Kemsley didn’t realize that it may have been inappropriate for someone who she didn’t know. And during the game night, which aired this week on Bravo, Dorit Kemsley was confused as to why Kyle Richards didn’t say anything when they were shopping for the panties together.

“It’s done with and over, and I really now hope everyone else will let it be, once and for all,” Kemsley pointed out on her blog, revealing that she’s done talking about the issue that she may have handled differently if she had known about the outcome.

But as it turns out, Kemsley doesn’t think she did anything wrong. In fact, Dorit feels that her co-stars keep bringing up this issue and continue to talk about it, which makes her look worse and worse. Plus, it makes Girardi even more furious about being humiliated by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

“Erika continues to reassure me that it’s behind us, but Eileen can’t seem to allow that. It doesn’t feel like a ‘friend’ sticking up for a ‘friend’ at this point. It feels more like an attack. These girls are more experienced than me at this, but I’ve now learned in just a few weeks that when things get brought up again and again, it doesn’t end well, so why on earth are we continuing to repeat the same things and discuss something that Erika has said time and time again was over?” Dorit Kemsley explained on her blog, blaming Eileen for bringing up this panty-gate issue over and over again.

What do you think of Dorit Kemsley perception of what went down with panty-gate? Do you think she talked too much about Girardi not wearing underwear, or do you think she handled the situation with humor?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]