Meek Mill Wants To Fight Drake In A Boxing Match For $5 Million, With Nicki Minaj As ‘Ring Girl’

Meek Mill has challenged his long-time nemesis Drake to a boxing match for $5 million. To top it off, he wants his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj to be the “ring girl” when it happens. This challenge looks to have been inspired by the rumored boxing match between Souljah Boy and Chris Brown.

In a livestream published on Instagram, Mill is heard saying he has no qualms about settling the score with Drake in a boxing match, believing that people would be willing to pay $100 to see the fight.

“I’d beat Drizzy the fuck up for five mil. Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki [Minaj] be the ring girl. Y’all would come to see that fight, wouldn’t y’all? Y’all’d spend $100 a ticket for that.”

Meek Mill and Drake’s beef each other stems back from July 2015, when Mill claimed that Drake used ghostwriters on “R.I.C.O.,” a track they collaborated on. Drake hit back at the “I’m a Boss” rapper with two diss tracks. Before long, Quentin Miller claimed that he was attacked by Mill and his associates after he denied the accusation that he had ghostwritten for Drake.

Miller said in an interview with VladTV that he was on his way to Nike Town in Los Angeles when Meek Mill and his Dreamchasers crew assailed him.

“This was really my first time really talking with Meek,” he says. “Basically, he told me he ain’t appreciate the letter that I dropped and it made him seem like he was a liar or whatnot.”

While a boxing fight between Meek Mill and Drake would appeal to the hip hop community at large, the possibility of it ever happening seems remote. For one, it’s unlikely that Drizzy would accept the boxing challenge, given the height advantage Mill has over him (Mill stands at 6 ft 2 in while Drake at 5 ft 11 in). Secondly, Drake seems to have moved on from his feud with Mill on account of his New Year’s declaration that he performed his diss track “Back to Back” for the last time.

So far, Drake has not commented on the video. The same goes for Minaj in terms of the “ring girl” mention. Besides, an insider for Hollywood Life said that Minaj has more important things in her mind to even bother with Mill.

“She isn’t going to respond to Meek on social media,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “Nicki’s channeling all her emotions into her music and it’s definitely helping her creativity. She’s going to call Meek out on all his bulls***, but in her music. That way, she’ll make money while she rips him — which is even better!”

Minaj and Meek Mill recently split after dating since 2014. In a controversial interview with The New York Times Magazine in 2015, Minaj said pointedly that Mill and Drake’s feud had nothing to do with her.

“They’re men, grown-ass men,” she said. “It’s between them. How does it make you feel, I ask? ‘I hate it,”‘ she said. ‘”It doesn’t make me feel good. You don’t ever want to choose sides between people you love. It’s ridiculous. I just want it to be over.”

Meanwhile, Souljah Boy and Chris Brown’s boxing match is likely to happen in Dubai.

The original plan was to stage the fight in Las Vegas, except for the fact that both Souljah Boy and Brown have to comply with Nevada Boxing Board of Control’s regulations.

TMZ said that both rappers believe the Pay-per-View fight could rake in many millions of dollars. They both said that they plan to make the boxing match a charity event, but contrary reports suggest that the proceeds of the fight would likely go to their pockets.

