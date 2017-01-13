Ben Affleck Caught Cozying Up To His ‘Live By Night’ Co-Star Sienna Miller, Is He Finally Moving On From Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller looked like a legit couple as they walked the red carpet for the premiere of Live by Night. The appearance sparked rumors that Affleck is finally ready to move on following his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Are Affleck and Miller dating?

Radar Online reports that Affleck cozied up to Miller during the Los Angeles premiere. The stars, who play lovers in the film, posed for several cute pics during the event. While they haven’t confirmed a romance outside of work, Affleck and Miller definitely looked like they could be a couple.

Ahead of the premiere, Miller opened up about filming sex scenes with Affleck, who also wrote and directed the movie. According to the Mirror, Miller explained how the scenes lasted for hours on end and were not as romantic as they appear on screen. The fact that Affleck directed and wrote the film only made the situation more awkward.

“There was a montage in the script saying we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar…I was like, ‘That’s an entire day of just love scenes!’ OK. How do we do this?” she shared. “Obviously, by the time nine hours of it has gone past, I was shaking with tears running down my face. I mean, I can’t tell you—but you have to laugh. Ben is just professional. It is what it is.”

In one particular scene, Affleck directed everyone to “keep rolling” so that he would have fewer cuts. Confused about why the scene was lasting so long, Miller couldn’t help but laugh at the situation and poke fun at her on-screen lover.

“I was like, ‘OK, obviously Joe Coughlin [Ben’s character] is a real performer.’ This happened three times, and by the third I [finally said], ‘Are you joking?'” Miller explained in the interview. “And then I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re trying to tell people, Ben, about your sexual prowess—your abilities.'”

“It turns out that he was just giving himself options without cutting,” she continued. “But to me it was the funniest thing. I was like, ‘No one can do what you’re doing, the marathon love scene.'”

While Affleck and Miller looked gorgeous together on the red carpet, the Daily Mail is reporting that they are just good friends. In fact, Miller later explained how she and Ben Affleck are more like family than anything else and that he kept everything professional while they worked together.

“Ben and I are like brother and sister, thank God, so there was no awkwardness. There was just a lot of stupid giggling. He’s very professional—I am not, but he is,” she stated. “There will be some outtakes from that where I have to walk out of the room because I just have tears running down my face.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Affleck has been caught snuggling up with Miller. Back in December on 2015, Us Magazine released several photos of Affleck and Miller holding hands during production of Live by Night. The incident happened in between takes while the actors were taking a break.

Affleck and Garner announced their divorce in July of 2015. They were married for 10 years before calling it quits, and they share three children together. Miller, meanwhile, was married to Tom Sturridge for four years before filing for divorce the same month as Affleck.

It still isn’t known whether Affleck and Miller sparked up a romance while working together on Live by Night. Affleck and Garner have yet to finalize their divorce and have been actively co-parenting since their split.

