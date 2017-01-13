Randy Travis Tribute Concert: Wynonna Judd, Alison Krauss, Several Others Added To Growing List Of Performers

The Randy Travis tribute concert has now added several new names to its list of performers. It appears that the concert, which will honor country music legend and Hall of Famer Randy Travis, is shaping up to be a truly memorable event.

According to the Tennessean, Wynonna Judd, one-half of the duo the Judds, and Alison Krauss, from the group Alison Krauss and Union Station, will now be making appearances at the concert.

Ben Haggard (son of late country music legend Merle Haggard), Neal McCoy, and Phil Vassar have now signed on as well. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy of the “Blue Comedy Comedy Tour” will reportedly be in attendance as well, according to the Tennessean.

The Tennessean further notes how the six new acts will be joining an already impressive list of performers. It appears as though more names may soon be added to the list of talent as well.

“Previously announced performers include Alabama, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown, James Dupre, Montgomery Gentry, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Scotty McCreery, Joe Nichols, Michael Ray, Collin Raye, Ricky Skaggs, Kenny Rogers, Michael W. Smith, The Bellamy Brothers, The Randy Travis Band, Ricky Traywick, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker and Josh Turner, and the talent roster is expected to grow.”

The 57-year-old Travis, who is still recovering from a life-threatening stroke he suffered more than three years ago, had a very big and unforgettable year in 2016. In June of last year, the Inquisitr reported that Travis made a cameo in Shane Owens’ music video for “Country Never Goes Out of Style,” which marked his first appearance in a music video since suffering his stroke.

The Inquisitr later reported on Travis stunningly singing “Amazing Grace” at his Country Music Hall of Fame Induction and that he would also be making an appearance at the 50th Annual CMA awards.

During the CMA awards, Travis appeared on stage with co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. Charlie Daniels, Reba McEntire, Dwight Yoakam, Alan Jackson, and several others joined in as well. As a tribute to Travis, the group of performers sang the song “Forever And Ever, Amen.”

First appearing on the 1987 album Always & Forever, “Forever and Ever, Amen” went on to become one of Travis’ greatest hits. Even the musicians who weren’t on stage participated in the tribute as well. A scan of the audience showed Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman, and many others, clapping and/or singing along.

In an emotional moment, after being introduced as “the latest member of the Country Music Hall of Fame” by Carrie Underwood, Travis closed out the song himself.

Several weeks later, Travis made headlines once again, when he displayed his generosity during the season of giving. According to NBCDFW News, Travis gifted a man named Keith Bartlett, a police officer from Gainesville, Texas, with a brand new Gibson acoustic guitar on Christmas Day. The two had been introduced years earlier when Bartlett was one of the officers who responded to a burglary at Travis’ ranch.

NBCDFW News further described how the Bartletts’ home had caught fire a couple of weeks before Christmas. They lost most of their belongings, including Bartletts’ beloved Gibson guitar, which NBCDFW News described as “a charred mess and unfixable.”

While Bartletts’ fellow officers and his community chipped in to help him and his family get back on their feet, it was Travis who surprised him with a replacement guitar. Mary Davis, Travis’ wife of nearly two years who spoke poignantly about Travis’ recovery process at his hall of fame induction, spoke of the healing power of music during difficult times.

“I know just how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this,” Davis told NBCDFW News.

“The Randy Travis Tribute Concert” will be for good cause as well. The Tennessean notes that “a portion of the proceeds” from the Randy Travis tribute concert will benefit the Randy Travis Foundation. The nonprofit Randy Travis Foundation “raises money for stroke research and rehabilitation,” per the Tennessean.

The event will take place on February 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The official name for the Randy Travis Tribute is “A Heroes and Friends Tribute For Randy Travis,” and more information can be found at Bridgestonearena.com.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]