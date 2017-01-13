Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Looks Like A Hammerhead Shark, A Lizard Man, Or Sid From ‘Ice Age,’ And His Mother Agrees

Benedict Cumberbatch gets a little too caught up in his Sherlock alter ego while filming, according to the Daily Mail.

In fact, Cumberbatch himself revealed that his mother, actress Wanda Ventham, has said that her 40-year-old son is “much curter” with her while he is in the midst of filming scenes for Sherlock.

“I do get affected by it. There’s a sense of being impatient. My mum says I’m much curter with her when I’m filming Sherlock.”

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals his actress mother thinks he is morphing into Sherlock character https://t.co/FP5HRX3lcp pic.twitter.com/H6c5BKJmVe — Celebrities World (@CelebritiesWRLD) December 27, 2016

This is not the first time that Cumberbatch’s mother has weighed in on her son’s exceedingly popular role as Sherlock. As Stephen Moffat, Sherlock’s showrunner, previously revealed, even Benedict Cumberbatch’s mother didn’t think he was attractive enough to play the role.

“Benedict’s mum didn’t think he was good-looking enough to play Sherlock. Nobody did.”

Benedict Cumberbatch recently presented the revolutionary Apple Toilet, according to Gizmodo. But don’t worry – luckily the horrifying-sounding innovative masterpiece by Apple doesn’t actually exist.

It was the Saturday Night Live creative minds who thought it would be funny to mock Apple’s famous 1984 commercial and have Benedict Cumberbatch present the so-called Apple Toilet.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s SNL toilet ad pokes fun at Apple https://t.co/K65bZsA0tr pic.twitter.com/9VZlhq1TM2 — Brian Saxon  (@iBrianKSaxon) November 7, 2016

Apple is well-known for its over-the-top marketing of its products as well as overblown statements about its products in commercials. So why not have Benedict Cumberbatch mock the giant tech company?

Benedict Cumberbatch hosted an episode of SNL in late 2016, and that Apple sketch was probably the most entertaining thing about it. In the sketch, the Doctor Strange actor is seen demonstrating the toilet, on which the user faces the front with their arms draped across the tank.

While that doesn’t sound like a convenient innovation, the sketch is actually hilarious. The Apple toilet unveiled by Benedict Cumberbatch comes in jet black. How funny is that?

That wasn’t the only funny sketch from the episode of SNL hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch. It was the last SNL episode before Election Day, so naturally, it got a little political. During the cold open, Alec Baldwin pitted his spot-on Donald Trump against Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton.

At one point of their heated debate, the two acknowledge how uncool it’s been to even parody this embarrassing election and encouraged Americans to go out and vote.

In other news, Benedict Cumberbatch may be a sexy beast, but many people just don’t see it, according to People magazine. During one of the SNL sketches, Beck Bennett took it upon himself to get to the bottom of it: Why do people around the world find the Sherlock star so attractive?

In a mock game show titled “Why Is Benedict Cumberbatch Hot?,” Bennett asks SNL cast members Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant why people are going crazy about the Doctor Strange actor.

SNL Host Benedict Cumberbatch and Beck Pretend The Election Isn't Happening WATCH at: https://t.co/Pv2CKyE38N pic.twitter.com/qpC5MDW58X — Mark Higbee (@MarkHigbee) November 4, 2016

But after realizing that these two women can’t provide an adequate explanation, Bennett directs the question to Benedict Cumberbatch himself. But Cumberbatch has no idea what all the hype is about and admits some people even say he looks like “a lizard man.”

“I don’t know either. I mean, some people say I look a bit like a hammerhead shark… or a lizard man. I think I look a bit like Sid the sloth from Ice Age.”

Great white shark does a Benedict Cumberbatch and photobombs the hell out of another sharkhttp://t.co/JXZAGV9IAA pic.twitter.com/hKf3UCp6PM — Matt Osborn (@MattOsborn) July 9, 2015

But Benedict Cumberbatch is certain that those who make fun of him shouldn’t be taken into account, because Glamour magazine named him one of the sexiest men alive.

In a desperate attempt to prove that Benedict Cumberbatch is actually not that handsome, Bennett compares unflattering photos of the actor to photos of himself. But people still seem to prefer Cumberbatch.

But Benedict Cumberbatch was sweet enough to admit that Bennett actually looks better than him in the side-by-sides.

And only after Benedict Cumberbatch says flattering things to Bennett, like that he’s “funny” and “super charming” and that he had enjoyed hanging out with him, did Bennett suddenly understand why people around the world swoon over the Doctor Strange actor.

Watch #SNL Attempt to Figure Out Why Benedict Cumberbatch Is Hot (Video) https://t.co/i3RFgFouvY pic.twitter.com/oi3Vc8c3Gh — TheWrap (@TheWrap) November 6, 2016

In its first weekend, Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character, made more than $85 million at the United States box office. And now it has been revealed that the title character is not the only role Cumberbatch plays in the film, according to Slash Film.

As it turns out, besides the surgeon-turned-sorcerer, Benedict Cumberbatch also plays Dormammu, a massive, extra-dimensional energy being. The character was played via facial capture by the Sherlock star, but he didn’t voice the character.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]