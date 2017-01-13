Moniece Slaughter Claims Tank Got Her Pregnant While Cheating On Zena Foster

Anyone who wants to keep the most intimate details of their relationship private should pass on dating Moniece Slaughter. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star recently dished on the sordid details of her past relationship with Tank. Not only did Moniece make the shocking claim that the R&B singer got her pregnant, she also put him on blast for being a cheater and claimed that his girlfriend was cheating on him right back with a popular rapper.

Moniece made her shocking claims in a new interview with Al Def Digital, which can be seen in the YouTube clip below. This isn’t the first time that the LHHH star claims that a superstar celebrity got her pregnant. Remember those same claims she made about Shaq earlier this year?

The reality star claims that she started dating the singer when she was just 19-years old and Tank was 30. Although Moniece said she was warned not to date him, she did it anyway, and he cheated on Zena Foster with her.

As if that wasn’t shocking enough, Moniece went on. The often-controversial reality star also claimed that Zena wasn’t so faithful either. While Moniece claims that Tank is a cheater and not to be trusted, she also said that Tank’s longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children is cheating right back.

“You cheated on her with multiple women, myself included,” Moniece said. “But then you lied to her and told her that I was before her, and then she cheated on you with The Game and some more people. She also had a C-section to give you a son on your birthday. You’ve got a son that you made on a drunken night, off a lot of Patron, who you had a very public custody battle for, who you don’t really see, raise or spend time with. You should focus on your children [and] your dysfunctional relationship.”

As if this wasn’t already incredibly messy, it seems that Moniece might be dragging up some old drama with no good reason at all. She claims the affair went on when she was barely 19-years old. That was a whole decade ago, but Mo is slinging accusations. What could she have to gain by trashing Tank now?

It turns out that Moniece is just responding to another interview. Tank recently talked to Jason Lee, who runs Hollywood Unlocked. It was during this interview that the singer painted a pretty crazy picture of his experience with the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star.

Tank told Jason that he did sleep with Moniece but claims that he “hit it and quit it,” which is a far stretch from the way she tells it. He also claims that after it was over, Moniece went stalker status on him, harassing him by egging his cars, vandalizing his property and he said she even threw a drink in his face during a confrontation.

This isn’t the first time that Jason Lee has been involved in a Moniece Slaughter sex controversy. It was during Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood that he teamed up with Brandi Boyd with accusations that he was in possession of a Moniece sex tape that never did get released. It looks like the blogger-turned-reality TV star is still gunning for Mo even if he kept her sex tape private by interviewing one of her flings and then sharing all the dirty details.

