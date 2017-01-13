Angelina Jolie Reportedly ‘Poisoning’ Her Kids Against Brad Pitt Despite Reaching An Agreement In Their Custody War

Following months of back and forth drama, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reached a custody agreement this week. The actors signed official papers to keep their divorce private while they work out the details of their split. Is Jolie using this as an opportunity to poison the kids against Pitt?

USA Today is reporting that Pitt and Jolie released an official statement regarding the privacy of their divorce. From here on out, details about their breakup will remain private, and a private judge will handle the case.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the joint statement explained. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

This marks the first joint statement from the estranged couple since Jolie filed for divorce in September. Jolie didn’t discuss the details of the split, but one of her lawyers told the press that she filed “for the health of the family.”

Shortly after Jolie’s petition, authorities started looking into reports that Pitt had physically and verbally abused Maddox on a private plane. Pitt was later cleared of all the charges, though CBS News is reporting that he isn’t completely free of any wrongdoing.

“The kids are clearly traumatized, and Angelina has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on the plane,” an insider told the outlet. “The interest since the onset of this has not changed, and all along that has been to protect the well-being of the children.”

After being cleared of the charges, CNN reports that Pitt requested an emergency hearing to seal all the information related to the children. While Pitt claims the motion was to protect the kids from further harm, Angelina Jolie later filed a request that slammed Pitt for using the children as a “shield.”

In response, Pitt’s team of attorneys filed documents that bashed Jolie for leaking sensitive information about their children. In the official record, Pitt said that Jolie disregards their “privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her.” He also accused Jolie of exposing “the children by making public the names of their therapist and other mental health professionals.”

“[Jolie] apparently has not self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record,” he added.

The new joint statement proves that Jolie and Pitt are taking their fight out of the public eye. That doesn’t, however, mean that the drama is over. In fact, according to Hollywood Life, Jolie is pulling out all the stops to prevent Pitt from winning joint custody.

“Brad is desperate to get this whole mess with Angelina over and done with. It’s turned into a nightmare of epic proportions for him and he can’t believe quite how bad it has gotten,” an inside source revealed. “As far as Brad is concerned, Angelina is doing everything in her power to keep the kids away from him, and it’s breaking his heart. Brad’s really concerned Angelina is poisoning the boys against him, and they are becoming more and more distant towards him with each passing day.”

The insider continued, “It’s clearly over between Brad and Angelina, there’s no going back from here, but obviously loves his kids and wants to remain a constant and active figure in their lives. He can’t understand how she could be so vindictive and why she would want to cut him out completely from their lives.”

