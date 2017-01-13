Sheree Whitfield Book: ‘RHOA’ Star Revealing Juicy Secrets In Her Reality-Inspired Book

Sheree Whitfield decided to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season after filming the previous season as a friend of the wives. Of course, Sheree is one of the original housewives, and she left the show to focus on herself a couple of years ago. During her time away from the show, Sheree was building her massive home and trying to take care of her children without a dime from her ex-husband. But now, it sounds like Whitfield’s life is turning around, as she has completed her home, has a cordial relationship with her ex-husband, and has a brand new book on the way.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now revealing that she enjoyed writing her brand new book because she used many of her real-life fights to inspire the events of the book. The new novel is called Wives, Fiancées and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta, and she reveals that the book may anger some people, as there are some relatable characters in it. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree told her ex-husband that he was in the book, though under a different name. In addition, she also hinted that NeNe Leakes was in the book as a former stripper.

“Readers won’t be able to help but question what is fiction and what is reality. Unlike most reality stars turned authors, I chose to write about the lives of fictional characters instead of writing a non-fiction book about my own life just yet. I decided to give readers that same type of drama in print, only this time I get to rule how things turn out with my pen…and even get to include a few scenes that aren’t made for television,” Sheree Whitfield explained on her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo.

Rather than write a memoir where she essentially throws her co-stars under the bus, it sounds like it was a safer option to write a fiction book inspired by her co-stars instead. Maybe Sheree would possibly face lawsuits for slander if she wrote about people from her life and used their real names. However, Whitfield teases that the book is not that far off from what people already know from the show.

“My novel has been coined ‘a reality show in print.’ What’s the juiciest part of any reality show? When drinks get to flying, when tables get to flipping, and wigs are getting shifted. All that happens between the pages of my book. I’m going to have to say, though, that the juiciest part of my novel, which also mirrors real life, is when secrets get told. When the pot of tea tips over and spills in my novel, everybody at the table gets burned. Even the person reading it is going to feel the heat. You have no idea what messy is until you’ve witnessed the mess that spilled tea can make,” Sheree Whitfield explained on her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo.

Whitfield hasn’t revealed when her book will be out, but it was complete when she filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta a few months ago. One can imagine that the book will be available very soon for those who want the inside scoop from Atlanta.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s new book? Will you be grabbing a copy of her book, Wives, Fiancées and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta, or do you think the book will just be a repeat of the drama that has already happened on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

