Justin Bieber Continues To Stay Out Of The Headlines For 2017

Justin Bieber is perhaps one of the last great male child stars in terms of the pop music realm. He began his career with the hit song “Baby,” which was released in January of 2010. Since the release of that song, Bieber has been synonymous with pop culture and pop music. He began his career with a squeaky clean image that made teenage girls love him. But in 2012 with the lead up to the release of his second album Believe, Bieber began a trend of reckless behavior. He was frequently on the news and found himself in trouble for nightclub incidents and also speeding through neighborhoods. Bieber appeared to embrace his behavior, often smiling in mugshots and not taking any accountability for his actions.

But as anybody who grows up in the limelight, it will come a time when maturity will come into play. Bieber would go on to release a new album titled “Purpose” in November of 2015. The album was led by hit singles such as “Sorry” “What Do U Mean” and “Love Yourself”. All three singles reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped mark Bieber’s transition into adulthood.

In the year 2016, Bieber stayed out of the limelight mostly, besides occasional appearances on records such as “Juke Jam” by Chance The Rapper” and the Selena Gomez drama-in which Gomez is his ex-girlfriend. With a possible new album coming, has Bieber completely turned the corner? According to HollywoodLife.com, Bieber began recording songs for a possible new project from October of 2016.

Justin Bieber, 22, has been learning so much from his travels and experiences while on tour, giving him MAJOR inspiration for some sexy new music. But, don’t get too excited just yet. “He has been writing songs throughout the tour and had plenty of songs that never even made the Purpose album, but he isn’t going to release any of that or have another album come out for some time,” a source close to the pop star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He still has plenty of time on his world tour and then he just wants to chill. We probably will not get a new Justin album for at least two years!” Aww. Even so, we’re sure it will be well worth the wait! Our source continued, “He will for sure lend his voice to others songs but nothing original from him album wise for a long time. He is really excited for the tour to be done next year and very excited to just live life.” The Biebs definitely deserves some rest and relaxation after all his hard work! Justin just put on an energetic performance at London’s O2 arena on Oct. 11, treating fans to some of his biggest hits and sizzling dance moves. After that, his Purpose tour travels throughout Europe until the end of November. Then, he has a long break until next March!

If Bieber does elect to relax, it will be well worth it. Tours of any kind for a musician is a tough thing to complete. But, Bieber’s success comes from him putting out material via his music. Bieber grew up on the grand stage of music so of course the world would magnetize his mistakes. But the Bieber we’ve witnessed evolve is now the biggest male singer in the world. So as long as he keeps his name out of the headlines by sites such as TMZ, CNN and other sites, Bieber may continue his reign on pop music and stay around for a long time.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music]