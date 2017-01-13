WWE News: Is Shane McMahon Still Competing At WrestleMania 33 Event?

On the Road to WrestleMania 32, Shane McMahon returned to the company after nearly 10 years away from professional wrestling. The WWE Universe was elated to see him, as he left the company on bad terms when he wasn’t handed the reigns of the company from his father, Vince McMahon. Since his departure from the WWE, Shane led other business ventures and actually found a multitude of success. It just wasn’t in the wrestling business, like his family presumably intended.

When he returned, it was obvious where his feud in the WWE would lead to. He wanted to “get revenge” against Stephanie McMahon and Vince for what he did to him. As soon as Vince learned of what Shane wanted to do, he summoned the Undertaker to fight for the WWE. It was an obscure storyline to say the least. For over a decade, the Deadman went into business for himself. He didn’t answer to anyone, until Vince said otherwise.

Shane went on to face the Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. It was a very good match, and he also contributed to one of the greatest spots in WWE history. His spot was rumored for weeks, but not many WWE fans believed he could pull it off. Shane dove off the top of the Hell in a Cell and landed on the floor near the announce desks. Taker jumped out of the way just in time. It was a padded landing, but that doesn’t mean Shane didn’t feel the impact.

He hasn’t wrestled since Survivor Series and is the commissioner of Smackdown Live. Aside from a few spot appearances on the show, Shane’s involvement with the on-screen product is minimal Will Shane wrestle at WrestleMania still? According to a new report by Ringside News, Shane McMahon is still slated to compete at WrestleMania 33.

“In regards to Shane’s status for the this year’s WrestleMania, we have been told that while there is still no hand picked opponent for him yet, he is still expected to compete at the event. It’s being said that Shane will go up against a SmackDown Superstar.”

It will be very hard to top the impact he made at WrestleMania 32, but if anyone can step his game up, it’s Shane. There’s still a chance he wrestles before the WWE’s biggest event of the year. In a recent article by the Inquisitr, Shane spoke on the topic of him showing up at the Royal Rumble at the end of January. Here is what the commissioner of Smackdown Live said:

“No…no, no, I’m all good. I appreciate that, but I’m all good.”

The last time WWE fans were curious about the situation backstage between all the McMahons, there wasn’t anything newsworthy to report. There was tension backstage, but it seems to have depleted in the recent months. A recent article by pwpix.net showed a recent quote by an article on Vice.com that said Triple H and Stephanie were shocked to see Shane back in the WWE.

“When Stephanie found out Shane was going to be there, she went white in the face,” a source said. “And Paul [Triple H] freaked out.”

It comes as no surprise Stephanie and HHH were uncertain about Shane’s return to the WWE. For years, it was their house and freedom was theirs to do whatever they wanted, as long as Vince allowed it. The WWE is better off now that Shane is back. If he competes at WrestleMania, then it may be against Brock Lesnar. Plans are constantly changing, so nothing can be certain. One thing is for certain, Shane McMahon is here to stay in the WWE.

