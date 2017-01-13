TNA Impact Wrestling: Results And Commentary From January 12, 2017 Episode

TNA Impact Wrestling aired Thursday night, January 12, 2017, and in case you missed it (or just enjoy reading recaps), here’s how it all went down.

Backstage, Pre-Match Trash Talk

At the TNA Impact Zone at Universal Orlando resort in Florida, the night’s matches began with some pre-match trash talk backstage from Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy. The two Said they’re the greatest tag-team duo of all time, then promised to defeat the Wolves, which they admit won’t be easy.

EC3 and Lashley

EC3 got the crowd into the act, asking if he could “air his grievances,” then took a seat with the fans and said that all he wanted was a clean title match without any interference. Lashley then emerged from backstage, and the two exchanged some smack talk. Then, they decided on the spot, to settle the matter once and for all with an “impromptu” match.

Cage Side Seats writer Kyle Decker wasn’t impressed with how the Pop network promoted the match. The commercials made it look like the match had been in the works, but then the show presented it as if the guys decided on-the-spot to have a match. To Decker, it was unsettling.

“This part was a bit confusing just because TNA advertised this match days ago. So it felt like something we just assumed was booked coming into the show. That’s not a knock on the show in a vacuum, but it’s confusing when you pay attention to the [commercials]. When a wrestling show advertises a match prior to the start, watching them suddenly decide to have the match throws you off.”

The match took about 30 minutes, with both guys pulling out their big moves. Lashley took a lot of punishment, but refused to be pinned down and kept bouncing back. Ultimately, Lashley got the upper hand and won the match. He is now the new Number One Contender.

More Backstage Drama

Eli Drake and Tyrus hassled the camera and sound guys, and Drake made one of them read a statement because the fans don’t deserve to hear his voice.

Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud

Rockstar Spud, dressed in a baby blue outfit that was lifted straight from the Beatles’ Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club album, introduced Rex by singing his name. Then Rex emerged, dressed in a white robe and wearing tons of jewelry. Robbie E then came out and made fun of both of the guys, before the guys turned and gave him a solid beatdown.

Lovell Porter of Wrestle Zone isn’t sure what to make of the new bit.

“Rex is… um… doing a new… um… gimmick. I guess he is a man transitioning to being a women? Or… something.”

Still More Backstage Drama

Maria and Allie had a screaming match backstage, with Maria telling Allie she’s not a wrestler and never will be, because she’s no longer training with Braxton Sutter.

DCC (Bram & Kingston) vs. Decay

From the minute the bell rang, bodies were flying across the ring. The high point (or low point, depending on your point of view) of the match was when Storm hit Abyss in the head with a bottle of water and the ref called for the bell. The match ended in No Contest, carrying on the drama for a later match.

Again With The Backstage Drama

The Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) talked about their title match; Richards said he feels “naked” without a belt, and Edwards said they intend to remedy that later that night. Meanwhile, Former Knockouts Champion Brooke Tessmacher came back to say that she enjoys being a mother (she just had a son not too long ago), but she’s anxious to get her wrestling career going again.

The Miracle Mike Bennett vs. Braxton Sutter

Both guys battled it out, and it looked like Bennett had it wrapped up. Then Marie and Allie started interfering, and at the end, a distracted Bennett got cradled by Sutter, and Sutter went away with the win.

411 Mania writer Larry Csonka thinks the match felt a bit too scripted and relied on a tired bit.

“Another solid match here, doing the old ‘heel had it won but lost because they wanted to deliver more punishment instead of accepting the win.’ This was another one of those matches that lacked energy and felt as if they were killing time until the finish. The Allie vs. Maria saga continues.”

Backstage Drama, For The Last Time (?)

Mike and Maria blamed Allie for the outcome of the previous match. Then Rosemary showed up, with an invitation for Jade: a monster’s ball match. The two traded moves for a while until Rosemary bailed. Looks like a monster’s ball match between Rosemary and Jade is now in the works.

Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) vs. The Wolves (Edwards & Richards)

This is the match that everybody tuned in last night to see, and it didn’t disappoint. Both teams battled back and forth, with no clear leader going into commercial break. Coming back from commercials, the back-and-forth continued. In the end, however, The Hardy’s prevailed, with Jeff pinning Richards for the win, and remain TNA Tag Team Champions.

The Takeaway

411 Mania‘s Larry Csonka was generally impressed with the night’s matches and backstage drama, but thought they could have done more with the Wolves’ buildup to the match. Cage Side Seats‘ Kyle Decker was equally impressed, although he was put off by Rex’ new gimmick and the lack of attention to the Jade and Rosemary feud.

What did you think of Thursday night’s TNA Impact Wrestling?

[Featured Image by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images]